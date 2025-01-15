New York Giants Draft Prospect: OT Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
Welcome to our New York Giants draft prospect profiles. Every day, we'll have a profile of a draft prospect in different positions whose skill set could fit what the Giants are looking for.
Hollin Pierce, OT
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 344 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Rutgers
Pierce attended Trenton Central High School and played football for the first time in his junior season. Pierce started as a defensive lineman. His path could have easily taken him toward basketball, for his uncle, Hollis Copeland, was a Rutgers Hall of Famer who played in the NBA.
Pierce was 6’8, 455 pounds in high school. He attended Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia for one season after his senior year. He received little to no attention for football; his only Division I scholarship was from FCS Morgan State.
The recruiting process changed with the world in 2020. Pierce sent his work out tape to Rutgers, and they responded. Pierce and Rutgers found mutual interest, for a training and nutritional program of a Big-Ten school could turn Pierce into an asset.
Rutgers moved him to right tackle as a freshman and Pierce played 1,473 snaps at RT over two seasons before switching to left tackle where he played 1,628 snaps over two years.
He surrendered 62 pressures and 5.0 sacks, and committed 10 total penalties through his four seasons of over 3,104 snaps (1,528 passing snaps). He earned Second Team All-Big Ten in 2024, and he was twice nominated for the Burlsworth Award: Most Outstanding FBS College Football Player who began his career as a Walk On. Pierce has a unique path to the draft, and one, I’m sure, will be heavily discussed throughout the process.
Strengths
- Massive frame and length – THICK!
- Enough athletic ability for his size
- Length + ability to flip hips at top of arc is an asset
- Length allows him to quickly get inside and control defenders
- Length forces defenders to go the scenic route when rushing high side
- Solid hand strength and ability to latch in the run game/pass protection
- Solid run blocker who is difficult to navigate
- Showed enough bend to get low and scoop 4i-shades
- Eliminates defenders on down blocks
- Does solid job controlling base blocks and adapting through rep to play side
- Drives defenders off the LOS when COMBO/double team
- Quickly engages first-level defenders with solid pop on contact
- Has a physical temperament
- Attacks low to high: under breast plate with inside hand; outside hand on shoulder/bicep
- Tough player
- Started over 45 games at RT and LT
Weaknesses
- Size hinders his foot speed
- Doesn’t appear full comfortable with his foot speed/footwork
- Lateral range could be a concern
- Still raw with his hands and feet – relies so much on his mountainous size
- Modest burst/explosiveness and change of direction
- Lacks twitch in his pass set
- Size leads to leverage issues at the POA
- Height affects his bend especially against shorter pass rushers
- Not the most agile to locate at the second level
- Leans into contact too frequently
- Solid play strength but push is underwhelming for his size
- Want to see more lower leg drive through contact
- Hands are wide into the point of contact – tongs
Summary
Hollin Pierce is an experienced offensive tackle with rare size and length. The upside is through the roof with Pierce, but athletic limitations will be a massive question mark.
His profile reminds me of a lesser and more raw Evan Neal; a massive tackle with questionable foot speed, modest lateral explosiveness, and a lack of twitch. However, his ability to eliminate defenders in the run game within a phone booth – especially on down blocks to the play side – is impressive.
Neal struggled to adapt to the NFL; I’m not in any way insinuating that Pierce will for sure struggle, but coaches must perfect his feet and hands. Pierce was not highly touted out of high school, nor did schools express interest.
He is a walk-on, which carries a much different mentality than former renowned five-star recruits. Peirce relied on his size/length advantage to win in college, which is difficult to trust at the next level. His size and length will entice a coaching staff, as will his versatility, but Pierce needs work to reach his insanely high potential.
GRADE: 6.0D