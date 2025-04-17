New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Tyleik Williams's skill set lends itself to his being a three-down lineman once he diversifies his pass-rushing toolbox.
Tyleik Williams, DL
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 334 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Ohio State
- Hand Size: 10 ¼”
- Arm Length: 32”
- STATS
A former four-star recruit from Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, where he was the fourth recruit from his state and the 18th defensive lineman during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Williams played in the 2021 All-American Bowl out of high school.
Williams started two seasons at Ohio State, mostly at three-technique in Jim Knowles’ even front defense. He recorded 20 pressures and 16 hurries in 2024. Through his career, he had 73 pressures and 52 hurries with 18 missed tackles (12% missed tackle rate).
He also had 23 STOPs in 2024 and 33 in 2023. Williams was a fixture on the Buckeye defense in 2024 where he helped them win a National Championship; he also earned a Third-Team All-Big-Ten nod in 2024 and a Second-Team honor in 2023.
Strengths
- Excellent NFL body with wide frame
- Quality size/mass + athletic ability combination
- Explosive and low into contact – plays through the ground
- Good torque/explosion through hips
- Very good burst off the line of scrimmage for his size
- Good lateral movement skills
- Excellent pre/post snap awareness
- Elite eye discipline and anticipation of offensive movement
- Excellent reactive quickness to different blocks: understood how/when to split double-teams, where down blocks were coming from, etc.
- Excellent force as a run defender
- Strong punch into contact – excellent overall hand usage
- Does an excellent job shocking with hands and shedding blocks at POA
- Very good hands and ability to defeat run blocks
- Knows how to use offensive lineman’s attack/approach against them – knows leverage!
- Attack him high at your own peril!
- Excellent backside pursuit defender
- Solid overall power rush moves
- Showed ability to push the pocket with bull rush
- Solid stunt threat with heavy power into contact
- Flashed ability to put one pass rush move together – needs to do this more consistently
Weaknesses
- Lacks length
- Can pop up out of his stance
- Somewhat stiff in his lower half
- More of a run defender than a pass rusher
- Must be more consistent with pass-rushing moves
- Pass rush is raw now
- Missed games in 2024 and 2022 with shoulder, elbow, and knee injuries
Summary
Tyleik Williams possesses an invaluable skill set to effectively anchor against opposing rushing attacks while using his high football IQ to process offensive intentions.
Williams played three-technique in a four-down front; his traits allow him to two-gap or play a gap-and-a-half defense, which can enable coordinators to to lighten the box and play more two-high shells (quarters, palms, etc.), which is a part of Shane Bowen’s defense.
Williams has serious knockback, good overall play strength, and a natural ability to find the vulnerabilities in double-team blocks, effectively splitting them and wrecking havoc.
Williams has played at several different weights throughout his career, reportedly ranging from 290 pounds to 360+ pounds; consistency in a specific role would benefit Williams and allow him to follow the necessary diet/workout routine to maximize his abilities.
He cannot consistently threaten offenses as a pass rusher but there are enough flashes to suggest there’s untapped upside in that area. He’s also not the longest, so he may have to rely on a low center of gravity, which he could keep lower at a more consistent rate, and his play strength/processing to best set him up for success in the trenches. Williams would be a very fun player to pair with Dexter Lawrence on the Giants.
GRADE: 6.31