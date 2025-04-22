New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: Edge/OLB Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
Collin Oliver, LB/Edge
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 240 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Oklahoma St.
- Hand Size: 9 ½”
- Arm Length: 30 ¾”
- 40-Yard-Dash: 4.56s
- 10-Yard-Split: 1.57s
- Vertical Jump: 39”
- Broad Jump: 10’6”
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Edmond, Oklahoma, where he attended Santa Fe High School and was the sixth Oklahoman recruit and the 29th linebacker during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Oliver burst onto the scene at Oklahoma State and was the Big-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2021. He recorded 40 pressures and 21 STOPs as a freshman in just 374 snaps.
He followed up his epic freshman season with 39 pressures and 18 STOPs as a sophomore in 461 snaps and 41 pressures and 49 STOPs as a junior in 2023.
He only played two games (40 total snaps) in 2024 before suffering a right foot injury, but he had 14 pressures, two sacks, and two stops in those two games.
Collin Oliver is a relentless pressure artist with sub-par measurables. He missed a surprising 27.6% of his tackles in college.
He had over a 30% missed tackle rate as a freshman and a sophomore – concerning! Still, Oliver is a tough player to frame up and his short-area movement skills – plus his ability to move laterally – allow him to create pressure as a pass rusher.
He was Second-Team All-Big-12 three times (2021-2023), and would have likely earned First-Team if he kept up his HOT pace from the first two weeks of the season. Oliver was a TOP-30 visit for the New York Giants.
Strengths
- Solid thickness throughout his body
- Small target with very good athletic ability and short-area movement skills
- Very good short-area quickness
- Low squatty stance – explodes low-to-high with good COG
- Plays with excellent leverage with springy movement skills
- Good overall play strength is maximized by his elite leverage
- Very good explosiveness – gets low and fires down the LOS
- Good lateral movement skills at the LOS – stays low to avoid contact
- Balanced player with relentless nature
- Controlled up the arc with very good lower body flexion
- Tightly turns and bends around the edge
- Good overall array of pass rushing moves
- Quality ghost move – sudden ability to dip inside shoulder
- Works back inside with good counter moves
- Physical player with heavy hands
- Solid run defender when he’s tasked to penetrate or avoid stacking (40.5 TFLs in 43 games)
- Good as a backside pursuit defender
- Very good in read situations – quick reactor with excellent awareness
- Excellent competitive toughness and motor
Weaknesses
- Poor length and height – measurables may lead PFA status
- Measurables are OUTLIER bad (sub-31” arms)
- Can’t dictate against tackles with length – stunned by good firm punch
- Marginal stack & shed ability – can stay low with solid anchor but length affects his overall run defense
- Reckless tackling mechanics
- Poor tackle radius helped led to INSANELY high missed tackle rate (27.6% in college)
- Played EDGE in college but may have to play hybrid-LB at next level – moved to LB in 2023, but was most effective rushing the pocket
- Does not look comfortable or explosive moving backward or dropping into coverage
- Missed most of 2024 with a right foot injury; suffered a right knee injury in college
Summary
Collin Oliver is a quick-accelerating defensive player with very good explosive skills; he plays low with good force into contact and sufficient bend to tightly turn corners to maneuver his way around offensive tackles.
Oliver’s measurables – specifically his sub-31” arms – are his critical vulnerability and they render him more as a nickel-pass rusher or a hybrid-LB with upside as a rusher.
His explosive nature translates going forward when attacking and wasn’t evident in space or when dropping into coverage.
Overall, Oliver was productive in college with several pass rushing moves and an ability to separate; he maximized his good play strength with elite leverage when coming forward, and his football IQ allowed him to counter and find solutions when one-on-one.
He may start as a situational sub-package player but his explosiveness may allow him to carve an early downs role out as a penetrating disruptor.
GRADE: 6.0D