Giants Make a Bunch of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 17 Clash with Raiders

As expected, the New York Giants made several roster moves ahead of their Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), safety Tyler Nubin (neck), defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (neck/concussion), and center John Michael Schmitz (finger) were all placed on injured reserve.

To fill the roster spots, the Giants signed center Bryan Hudson, kicker Ben Sauls, defensive tackle Elijah Chatman, and safety Raheem Layne to the 53-man roster.

New York also elevated running back/return specialist Dante Miller and tight end Zach Davidson from their practice squad.

This is the first elevation for Miller, who finished the preseason as the Giants’ leading rusher (80 yards on 26 carries) and receiver (135 yards on 14 receptions). As a kickoff returner, Miller, who initially signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent last year, had two returns for 52 yards.

Davidson offers depth at tight end for the Giants, who left Theo Johnson (illness) back in New Jersey. Johnson was added to the injury report on Friday and was unable to practice. He did not make enough progress to have a chance at playing in Sunday’s game.

The Giants have been leaning these past several weeks heavily into 12- and 13-personnel, so Johnson gives them an extra body at tight end.

Hudson provides depth at center behind Austin Schlottmann, who, barring injury, will finish out the season as the starting center for Schmitz, who broke his finger on his right hand last week.

Layne gives the Giants another healthy body at safety, and Chatman, who was out of standard elevations, gets bumped up to the 53-man roster, with Davidson now on injured reserve and Rakeem Nunez-Roches listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

With Thomas on IR, rookie Marcus Mbow is expected to get the starting left tackle assignment the rest of the way. The Giants' fifth-round pick this year has made one start, that coming in Week 9 at right tackle for Jermaine Eluemunor.

On the season, Mbow has allowed 15 quarterback pressures in 127 pass blocking snaps, two of which were sacks.

Giants offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, who was listed as questionable, was not activated off IR. His 21-day window is fast coming to a close.

