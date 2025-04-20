New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: QB Brady Cook, Missouri
Brady Cook put out very good film in 2023 but had a down year in 2024 so teams will need to decide which output is more important to them.
Brady Cook, QB
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 214 lbs
- Class: Fifth-Year Senior
- School: Missouri
- Hand Size: 9 ¼”
- Arm Length: 32 1/2”
- STATS
Brady Cook was a three-star pro-style quarterback coming out of St. Louis, Missouri, in the 2020 recruiting class. Cook had just four scholarship offers, and Missouri was his lone Power Five offer before he committed to them.
Strengths
- Has the arm talent to make every throw from the pocket
- Can throw line drives or with touch to the second level
- In 2023, threw one of the best deep balls in the country - Russell Wilson-esque
- Has shown the ability to contribute as a runner throughout his career. Over the last two years, averaged 4.6 yards per carry on designed runs and 9.6 yards per carry on scrambles
- Is quick to escape the pocket when it collapses
- Is a good athlete - registered a 9.72 RAS at the 2025 Combine
- Is a proven leader that has come back into games to fight through injuries
- When he's in rhythm, still has one of the better deep balls in the class
Weaknesses
- Played through injuries in 2024, film was better in 2023
- Low release point makes passes more likely to get batted at the line
- Seems to stare down receivers at times
- Doesn’t throw receivers open with anticipation often
- Doesn’t consistently throw a tight spiral, leads to more difficult catches
- Struggles to escape pressure from the pocket consistently despite having the athleticism to do it
- Might be too risk-averse as a passer, limiting big play opportunities and holding onto the ball too long sometimes
- Mechanics will need improvement as his footwork tends to break down too often
Summary
Cook has the arm talent to make every throw but he also needs his surrounding factors to be ideal - he needs space to step into more difficult throws and he’ll struggle to consistently connect on the move.
If we’re trusting the 2023 film, late day three or UDFA would be a steal. If 2024 is his true talent, he won’t make it through the preseason.
GRADE: 5.8
