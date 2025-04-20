New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Jalen Milroe's name has come up frequently enough as a possible solution to the Giants' long-term quarterback needs.
Jalen Milroe, QB
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 217 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: Alabama
- Hand size: 9 ⅜”
- Arm length: 30 ⅝”
- Wingspan: 76 ⅝”
- 40-yard dash: 4.40s (Pro Day)
- 10-yard split: 1.56s (Pro Day)
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas, where he was the 18th recruit from his state and the 14th quarterback during the 2021 cycle.
Milore threw for 2,689 yards and 29 touchdowns with eight rushing touchdowns as a junior in high school before throwing for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. Milroe originally committed to Texas before switching to Alabama.
Jalen Milroe had a 5.2% Big Time Throw Rate with a 2.5% Turnover Worthy Play Rate in 2024. His BTT in 2023 was an impressive 9.1% with a low 2.8% TWPR. He averaged 9 yards per attempt with an 11.2 aDOT. Milroe also had a low 18.5% pressure-to-sack rate.
His passing was much better in 2023, where he ranked 5th in the FBS in passer efficiency rating. On the ground, Milroe averaged 3.24 yards after contact through his college career, and he had 67 missed tackles forced over the last two seasons.
Milroe was awarded the William V. Campbell Trophy for the player with the best combination of academics, leadership, and on-field performance. He also won the 2024 Pop Warner Little Scholars Award for his work in the classroom and community.
Milroe was Second-Team All-SEC in 2023 after his 23-touchdown, six-interception season, where he rushed for 806 yards with 12 touchdowns.
Milroe finished his college career ranked in the top five in total yards (7,593) and total touchdowns (78). He attended the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and, by many accounts, struggled throughout the event.
Strengths
- Short thick build with excellent muscular definition
- Rare athletic ability with elite explosiveness and speed
- Elite combination of speed and physicality as a runner
- Instant accelerator with very good agility and lateral movement skills
- Rare jump cut and burst laterally
- Elite ability to eliminate defensive angles and make quality players look foolish
- Rushed for over 800 yards in his last two seasons at Alabama
- Elite rushing upside and ability to break contain
- Will be able to gain the edge against NFL athletes
- Explodes through the line of scrimmage with power
- Incredible threat as a mobile quarterback
- Creative rushing attacks will thrive with Milroe
- Strong stiff arm – packs force
- Strong and sturdy in the pocket – can dip/shed arm sack attempt
- Navigates the pocket well through traffic
- Excellent zone/read quarterback – must respect his athletic ability
- Flashed excellent off platform arm talent (only a flash)
- Flashed very good arm talent – touch over linebackers / pacing on throws
- Impressive arm strength that’s easily perceived
- Hit a few impressive hole shots vs. Cover-2 – good timing
- Flicks wrist and the ball flies
- Good overall velocity – ball jumps out of his hand
- Can plant his feet and rip far hash throws with ease
- Had 16 passing touchdowns in 2024 – however, they averaged 36.6 yards
- Georgia tape, 2024, was wildly impressive
- Tough – stands tall in the pocket and takes massive hits
- Raised in a military household
- Has the makeup for a true professional – earned the William V. Campbell Trophy
- Two-time team-captain
Weaknesses
- His footwork needs some work and it led to accuracy issues
- Feet and eyes aren’t always congruent
- Seems to need work processing what he’s consistently seeing
- Will drop his eyes and look to run too early
- Flashed touch/pacing – not nearly consistent enough
- Had several highly questionable decisions and oversights in 2024 that led to mistakes
- Inconsistent accuracy intermediate and deep – frustrating
- Erratic accuracy to stagnant targets – high and low
- Routine throws give him issues
- Deep accuracy was worse in 2024
- Several deep misses vs. LSU
- Struggled mightily against Oklahoma and Brent Venables 2024
- Puts too much zip on some underneath passes
- Need to see more anticipatory passes
- Struggled on third down and had more interceptions than touchdowns on the road
- Small hands with 29 fumbles over the last three seasons
Summary
Jalen Milroe is a rare physical rusher with top-three rushing quarterback upside. It’s rare ever to evoke the name Lamar Jackson when evaluating a quarterback; Jackson was much more polished as a passer, but Milroe’s rushing upside is akin to Jackson's, only with a bit more power behind his pads.
Milroe is built like a linebacker and runs like a defensive back. Creative rushing attacks would drive defenses crazy, and his escapability would force contain/spy defenses to fail in their assignments, due to his truly unique gifts.
However, Milroe’s athletic upside would be stopped, like previous athletic quarterbacks, if he does not take a significant step as a passer.
Milroe has a big arm with impressive arm strength. However, his arm talent is merely flashes of touch, pacing, and anticipation; Milroe failing to display those traits is much more consistent with his tape.
Milroe’s accuracy and misses are maddening as well, and much of his inconsistent ball placement may be attributed to his lack of congruence between his eyes, hips, and feet.
There’s reasons to love and buy into Milroe, but there are significant aspects of his passing game that must be rectified and developed.
Still, he’s a project right now; Milroe has the potential of being an elite packaged weapon with quarterback skill who can be used as an offensive asset.
A quarterback coach who can get Milore to play structured with refined footwork to assist his accuracy issues may unlock a gem, but his small hands and ball security issues are physical attribute that may be tough to overcome.
Overall, I understand why a team would want Milore, but that team has to have a defined plan.
GRADE: 6.25D (Needs development)
