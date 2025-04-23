New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
Kyle McCord is an intriguing quarterback prospect whose traits would appear to fit what the Giants seek.
Kyle McCord, QB
- Height: 6’3
- Weight: 218 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Syracuse / Ohio State
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of St. Joseph’s High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he was the third recruit from the state and the eighth overall quarterback prospect during the 2021 recruiting cycle. McCord played three seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse for his final year.
He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal; the 14th quarterback and the 80th overall player. McCord is a Jersey guy, from Mt. Laurel. Derek McCord, Kyle’s father, played quarterback at Rutgers from 1988-1992. Here are Kyle McCord’s college statistics:
McCord backed up C.J. Stroud as a freshman at Ohio State and did not play much as a sophomore, but earned significant snaps as a junior.
He suffered an ankle injury that hindered his play. McCord finished his college career with a 5.1% Big Time Throw Rate and a 3.6% Turnover Worthy Play Rate, as well as an 8.5-yards per attempt number and a 9-yard aDOT.
Pro Football Focus had McCord with the fourth-best PFF overall grade, the 11th-best Clean Pocket Grade, the 7th-best big time throw rate in 2024, and the second-best Under Pressure Grade out of 56 draft-eligible quarterbacks.
McCord was Second-Team All-ACC in 2024 and Third-Team All-Big-10 in 2023. McCord attended the East-West Shrine Game.
Strengths
- Good processing pre-to-post snap
- Smart quarterback with good processing
- Poised in the pocket with smooth dropback
- Understands how to navigate muddy pockets to buy time
- Excellent feel and understanding on when to step up against rush/blitz
- Quick and efficient distributor of the football
- Good overall arm talent despite less than ideal arm strength and ability to push the ball vertically
- Puts good touch on his passes and understands placement/pacing
- Very good ball placement on quick game passes
- Excellent ball placement on flat throws – leads into space
- Very good ball placement on intermediate throws between the numbers
- Excellent placement on throws outside the numbers in the short-intermediate
- Excellent natural feel for back shoulder throw/placement vs. correct defensive leverage
- Solid deep accuracy and ball placement
- PFF had McCord with 18.7% plus-accuracy rate, fourth in FBS
- Ninth quickest time to throw in the FBS
- Ran RPO-Packaged plays – similar to Brian Daboll’s offense
- Also ran undercenter five and seven-step drops/play action
- Very tough player who stands tall in the pocket to take hits
- Reported insanely high work ethic and film junkie
Weaknesses
- Slightly undersized
- Below-average athlete with less than ideal speed
- Lacks escapability and twitch
- Adequate velocity on his passes – lacks top-end zip
- Lacks a big arm – below-average deep arm strength
- Can lock onto initial read and be baited – led FBS in most turnover-worthy throws releasing in less than 2.5 seconds
- Occasionally missed overhang defenders and throws his receivers into precarious situations
- Must lower his turnover-worthy plays – 3.5% and 3.9% the last two seasons, respectively
Summary
Kyle McCord is a smart ball distributor who uses excellent ball placement in the quick game to matriculate the ball downfield rhythmically.
McCord leads his receivers well into space and throws with anticipation between and outside the numbers.
His arm talent is not excellent due to less than ideal arm strength and velocity, although those traits are adequate; still, his ability to put touch and pace on the football is above-average, with very good overall ball placement in the short to intermediate parts of the field.
He’s not the biggest, nor is he a great athlete; his ability to escape the pocket is below average, but he does navigate the pocket well.
Overall, he’s an accurate pocket passer who ran traditional drop-back under-center plays and packaged RPOs that are akin to Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offense. He is a solid quarterback two with upside that can likely be drafted on day three.
GRADE: 6.18
