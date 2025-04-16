New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
Tyler Shough has numerous desirable traits that could make him a good fit for the New York Giants.
Tyler Shough, QB
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 219 lbs
- Class: 7th Year-Senior
- School: Louisville
- Hand size: 9 ¾”
- Arm length: 30 ¾”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.63s
- 10-yard-split: 1.61s
- Vertical Jump: 32”
- Broad Jump: 9’9”
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, where he was the number one recruit from his state and the 94th overall player during the 2018 recruiting cycle.
He initially attended Oregon for three years and was the backup to Justin Herbert before transferring to Texas Tech for three more seasons. He then transferred to Louisville, where he was a one-year starter.
Shough was the 43rd quarterback in the transfer portal (the second time) and the 506th overall player after the 2023 season.
Shough missed significant time at Texas Tech due to three separate injuries. He broke his collarbone in 2021 and in 2022 – both early in the season (September), and then he broke his fibula in September of 2023 due to a hip-drop tackle.
Three significant injuries were broken bones that removed him from play, although he briefly returned in 2022 for the season's final four games.
The one-year Louisville starter had a 5.1% big-time throw rate with a low 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate in 2024. He averaged 8.2 yards per attempt with a 9.7-yard aDOT.
He finished his college career with 59 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions but only threw for double-digit touchdowns in two seasons (2024 and 2020).
Was one of three winners of the Comeback Player of the Year Award by the College Sports Communicators and the AP. Tyler Shough was in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Excellent height with slender build
- Above-average speed with sufficient short-area quickness
- Solid athlete with sufficient escapability
- Does a solid job playing creatively out of structure (see Notre Dame TD, 2024)
- Clean feet on dropback – solid release at top of drop
- Quick throwing motion that generates power
- Experienced quarterback with plenty of system knowledge
- Solid internal clock to accelerate his process when pockets are muddied
- Operates quick game well with good reactive quickness to attack through zones in two/three man route concepts
- Solid feel for high-side rush and ability to step up in pocket
- Deceptive shoulder/hip movement to bait defenders
- Good eye usage to create throwing windows and hold defenders
- Quick feet/orientation to reset the pocket
- Changes arm angles to throw through traffic
- Very good overall arm talent – changes trajectory/pacing
- Excellent arm strength to lead receivers up the red line to throw them open
- No issue connecting on far-hash throws
- Throws with quality touch over the middle of the field and outside the numbers
- Leads passes up the sideline and away from coverage – impressive deep thrower
- Very good ball placement and precision on touch throws
- Good overall accuracy and placement away from defenders in zone
- Generates impressive velocity on off-balanced throws
- Thorws well on the run (see touchdown vs. SMU, 2024)
- The ball zips off his hand – excellent velocity on throws
- Took massive hits and displayed toughness throughout games
Weaknesses
- Sufficient escapability will be downgraded against better athletes in the NFL
- Is not risk averse as a passer – will put the football in precarious spots (cleaned this up in 2024)
- Throwing mechanics suffer under pressure
- Had several panic throws, falling away from contact, which led to mistakes
- Arm is impressive – doesn’t always step into his throws
- Extensive injury history that includes three broken bones (broke collarbone twice)
- He’ll be 26 in September – he was Justin Herbert’s backup at Oregon
Summary
Tyler Shough is a gunslinger with good field vision and a lively arm that can make all the NFL throws. Shough’s arm talent is impressive, with the ability to provide touch/pacing to all levels of the field – the ball jumps out of his hands with incredible velocity when necessary.
He changes his arm angles to throw through traffic and has several red zone touchdowns that were out of structure and required superior awareness to connect on backside throws.
Shough is not shy to attack vulnerabilities in the soft spot of zone coverage and he does well to lead receivers open against man coverage.
He is a sufficient athlete for his size, but struggling to avoid the rush at the NFL level may be something he’ll have to overcome. From an arm talent perspective, there’s a lot to appreciate and value about Tyler Shough.
However, he’s older with an extensive injury history, albeit all of his injuries were broken bones and not torn ligaments/tendons, for what it is worth.
Overall, there’s plenty of traits to roll the dice on with Tyler Shough; if he were younger – with a clean bill of health – his name would be more discussed – but he isn’t! Still, I would love to try and capture what we witnessed in 2024 at a value.
GRADE: 6.27