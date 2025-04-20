New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: QB Will Howard, Ohio State
Will Howard put on a show during the College Football Playoff and may have added belief in his ability to be an NFL starting quarterback.
Will Howard, QB
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 236 lbs
- Class: Fifth-Year Senior
- School: Ohio State
- Hand Size: 9”
- Arm Length: 32”
- STATS
Will Howard was a three-star pro-style quarterback coming out of Downington, Pennsylvania in the 2020 recruiting class. Howard initially went to Kansas State for the first four years of his college career before transferring to Ohio State for his final season.
Strengths
- Really turned it up when it mattered most in the College Football Playoffs: 82/109 (75.2%), 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns, two interceptions, and 115 rushing yards
- A legit threat to use his legs if he gets into trouble or if he’s looking to pick up a first down
- Has clean and consistent mechanics in the pocket and remains consistent when off-platform
- Is quick to make his read in the RPO and option game
- Mechanics are mostly clean
- Extends plays with his legs while keeping his eyes downfield
- Plays calm through pressure, both by pass-rush and big moments
- Willing to stand and deliver when getting hit
- Hits open receivers in stride consistently - allows for YAC opportunities
- Has the build to withstand contact as a runner and the athleticism to be a part of the run game
Weaknesses
- Needs to speed up his process sometimes
- Not sure he’ll be able to consistently make tight-window throws at the next level, especially to the field-side
- Sometimes loses his mechanics and causes some inaccurate passes
- Hasn’t been asked to make many full-field reads
- Is too comfortable throwing short in long situations
- Will stare down his receivers too long
- More complex defenses have given him fits at times
- Seems like he ignores the middle of the field at times to stick with his half-field progression
Summary
Will Howard has all of the physical tools to be an effective quarterback at the next level as well as the poise to not waver in big-time moments.
He will likely never be a high-level starter or franchise quarterback but he should have a long-term role as a backup that you can win with or an average starter.
An NFL team should look to draft him, clean up some of his mechanical inconsistencies, improve his football IQ, and let him compete for a starting role.
GRADE: 6.11