New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Kaleb Johnson can be part of a running back rotation and has kickoff return experience.
Kaleb Johnson, RB
- Height: 6’1”
- Weight: 224 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: Iowa
- Hand size: 9 ⅝”
- Arm length: 33”
- 40-Yard-Dash: 4.57s
- 10-Yard-Split: 1.62
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Ohio, near Cincinnati, where he was the 18th overall recruit from the state and the 43rd running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Johnson was a one-year starter for the Hawkeyes in their inside/outside zone system under Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
Johnson’s sensational season earned him a Consensus All-American nod, the Big-10 Running Back of the Year Award, and a First-Team All-Big-10 honor.
Johnson became just the third player in school history to eclipse 1,500 rushing yards in a season. Johnson’s running back coach at Iowa is Ladell Betts, who is currently the New York Giants running backs coach.
Strengths
- Long-limbed with even-distributed weight
- Powerful frame
- Long strider with good build up speed/acceleration
- Good overall explosiveness when hole is identified
- Immediate start/stop stutter with good change of direction
- Good lateral movement skills – slashes through traffic
- Tempos run well behind the LOS
- Very good footwork behind the LOS – excellent one-cut ability
- Excellent overall vision with ELITE patience
- Very aware runner – excellent peripheral awareness
- High processor who baits LBs into blocks – smart runner
- Excellent feel for running inside the tackles – understands tempo/footwork/baiting and times uses good overall burst to attack defender’s angles
- Active stiff arm that CAN go firm
- Uses hands often to shed contact
- Solid overall contact balance – would do better if he ran with a lower profile
- Reliable pass catcher who showcased his hands by catching away from his frame
- Cable and intelligent pass protector
- Did not fumble the football once in 2024
- Used to playing against stacked boxes
- Has a three-down skill set
- Has kick return experience
- Young – just 21 years old
Weaknesses
- High-hipped – high runner
- Kind of a stiff runner
- Lacks long speed
- Could run lower behind his pads more to maximize the effectiveness of his frame
- Lacks high-end agility to make defender’s miss in a phone booth
- Capable in pass protection but could still improve technique
- Was ten pounds heavier at his pro day than the combine
Summary
The New York Giants hired Johnson’s running back coach Ladell Betts, and Betts stated that Johnson “sets the example” for the offense in terms of how to work.
Johnson is not a twitched up athlete who makes defenders look silly in tight spaces; rather he’s a well-put-together – upright – runner with elite patience and decisiveness behind the line of scrimmage, with a one-cut ability and sufficient acceleration to challenge linebacker angles and find space.
He has active hands in space and can step through poor tackle attempts while falling forward through contact. He is capable of performing pass protection but he could improve there, and his receiving skills were underutilized in Iowa’s offense.
Overall, Kaleb Johnson is a well-rounded, smart running back who wins the cat-and-mouse game against linebackers and understands how to set up/maximize blocks. However, he lacks high-end athletic traits.
Johnson can break tackles, but his frame would suggest a more physical runner, although he doesn’t lack physicality. Still, he’ll be a good football player at the next level.
GRADE: 6.48