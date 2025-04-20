New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: TE Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
Jackson Hawes is one of many players to transfer to a higher level of competition and prove himself to the NFL and to say he succeeded would be an understatement.
Jackson Hawes, TE
- Height: 6’4 1/2”
- Weight: 253 lbs
- Class: Sixth-Year Senior
- School: Georgia Tech
- Hand Size: 9 1/8”
- Arm Length: 32 1/8”
Jackson Hawes was an unranked outside linebacker coming out of Highland High School in Salt Lake City, Utah in the 2019 recruiting class. After beginning his career at Yale, Hawes transferred to Georgia Tech.
Strengths
- Has the size to be able to line up in-line against defensive ends
- Packs a powerful punch as a blocker
- Has shown the ability to be put in motion and succeed as a blocker, whether reaching out wide or inserting on the interior
- Thumps into defenders with pop on double teams
- Very rarely gets his hands outside of his frame
- Has a solid anchor when working in pass protection
- Climbs to the second level and erases linebackers in the run game
- Has positional versatility working in-line or out of the backfield
- Can work through contact with the ball in his hands on limited opportunities
- Sits in the soft spot of a zone
Weaknesses
- A rigid athlete that will likely struggle to create separation vs man coverage
- Footwork in pass protection could use some work - doesn’t stay active enough there
- Hasn’t shown the ability to complete contested catches in his limited opportunities
- Few opportunities to show off a large catch radius but rigidity suggests he wouldn’t have much range
- Doesn’t do a good job of switching up tempo in his routes
- Smaller defenders may be able to get around him in space
Summary
Hawes will likely never be a big contributor in the passing game but his skillset as a blocker is something that coaches and fans will love. His ability to move around the formation and maul defenders makes him a perfect TE2 for modern offenses.
There’s a strong case to be made for Hawes as the top blocking tight end in the class and he should be hearing his name called in the middle of day three.
GRADE: 6.11
