New York Giants Draft Prospect: RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
Cam Skattebo projects as a rotational running back who brings a nice level of physicality to his game.
Cam Skattebo, RB
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 215 lbs
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Arizona State
- STATS
Cam Skattebo’s journey started at Sacramento State where he was the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, after rushing for 1,382 yards and seven touchdowns for the Hornets; he added three touchdowns receiving on 31 catches for 371 yards.
He was honored as an FCS All-American in 2022. His success at the FCS level garnered him attention, and he entered the transfer portal as a three-star recruit. He was the 31st-ranked RB and the 351st overall recruit in the transfer portal after the 2022 season. He went to Rio Linda High School in Rio Linda, California.
Skattebo was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as a junior, for being the nation’s most versatile player. He took 50 snaps at quarterback, over 350 at running back, two at tight end, over 100 as either a slot/wide receiver with special teams snaps as well. He also puntedthe football eight times for a team-best 42.3 yards per punt in 2023.
Mr. Do-Everything was ninth among all active FBS and FCS RBs with 3,755 career rushing yards while his 6.2 yards per carry are 18th in that group, and he missed a game.
Skattebo ranks second in single-season rushing total (1,586, 2024) for ASU; he is tied with Wilford White (1950) in total touchdowns in a season (22, 2024). He was a First-Team All-American in 2024.
No Heisman-winning running back has combined for 1,500 yards with 500 yards receiving, but Skattebo achieved this feat in 2024 sans the Heisman Trophy; he finished fifth in Heisman voting.
Skattebo forced 102 missed tackles in 2024, which is an INSANE number but is dwarfed by Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty’s 151. Only former Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson has gone north of 100 forced missed tackles in the last decade, and his was just two more than Skattebo’s 102 number.
Skattebo had 4.09 yards after contact, which ranked eighth in the FBS last season. He primarily operated out of the shotgun and pistol but rushed a lot of zone, counter, power, and some DUO.
He led running backs in the FBS with 543 receiving yards in 2024 and a yards per route run of 1.92, which was considerably higher than the second-highest RB (of players with at least 50% of snaps).
Strengths
- Good thick build with dense extremities – stocky
- Very good athlete with excellent change of direction and agility
- Solid explosiveness in space with solid speed/acceleration
- More elusive than his build would suggest – understands angles and how to make himself small
- Impressive foot quickness and feet as a runner
- Elite one-cut ability + vision make him dangerous at finding backside cuts
- Exceptional feel for defensive flow with elite ability to attack vulnerabilities
- Math wizard behind the LOS – calculates defensive movement well
- Rare balance and center of gravity – not an easy player to corral
- Presses the LOS low and instantaneously hits desired hole
- Has the vision/reaction for zone and the downhill rushing ability for power/counter
- Orients his body advantageously/quickly to hit holes behind the LOS
- Excellent contact balance and lower-leg drive
- Powerful runner who lowers his shoulder and can punish defenders
- Churns his feet through contact to keep piles moving
- Will easily run through poor tackle attempts and arm tackles
- Phenomenal receiving back with good route running ability
- Effortlessly adjusts to poorly thrown footballs – a natural receiver
- Elite awareness as a route runner – peels away from defenders in zone when QB is outside the pocket
- Solid ability to run routes – had success down the field (see Texas, 2024)
- Great YAC ability – has 871 yards after the catch over the last two seasons
- Quick feet in space – excellent angles to avoid clean contact
- Very good pass protector with excellent play strength – gets low, is patient, executes assignment
- Violent pass protector
- Insane amount of competitive toughness
Weaknesses
- Lacks breakaway speed – can get tracked down
- Lacks high-end explosiveness through the second level
- Ran primarily out of the pistol and shotgun the last two seasons
- Had ten fumbles in three seasons – must do a better job securing the ball
- Has a lot of wear and tear – 711 total rushing attempts in college
- Is already 23 years old
Summary
Cam Skattebo is a phenomenal overall football player who has worn many hats throughout his collegiate career.
He's a dangerous one-cut runner with an elite jump cut and vision, while having excellent receiving chops and some experience as a quarterback, kick returner, and punter.
Skattebo possesses an excellent combination of lateral agility and short-area quickness, along with a physical brute style of running that results in him falling forward through contact.
He lacks deep speed and the open-field explosiveness of other rushers, but maximizes his yards with contact balance and an elite understanding of how to angle his body upon the point of contact with defenders.
Skattebo is a smart physical three down-rusher with pass protection ability. Whoever selects him will fall in love with his skill-set and his playing style.
GRADE: 6.64