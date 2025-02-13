New York Giants Draft Prospect: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton is a versatile runner and receiver whose strengths include the ability to pick up yards after contact.
Omarion Hampton
- Height: 6’1
- Weight: 220 lbs
- Class: Junior
- School: North Carolina
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Cleveland High School in Clayton, North Carolina, where he was the fifth-ranked player in the state and the 11th RB in the 2022 draft class. He was the 153rd-ranked player in that class.
Hampton was a two-time First-Team All-American (2023/2024). Hampton ranked second in total yards after contact in 2024 (1,222 yards) and averaged 4.35 yards after contact, ranking 16th in the NCAA (of RBs who received at least 20% of the team’s carries).
He forced 72 missed tackles in 2024 (6th in 2024) and had 154 total forced missed tackles in college. He is one of the best backs in the class and should hear his name called late Day 1 or early Day 2.
Strengths
- Imposing size with a chiseled frame
- Long strider with immediate acceleration and excellent burst
- Quick acceleration eliminates DBs poor angles
- Good overall athlete with above-average speed – quick feet!
- Good short-area quickness and agility – does well to quickly access jump-cut in phone booth
- Eyes and feel for defensive flow work in tandem with his very good lateral agility to find back-side cuts
- Excellent vision + burst through the hole – decisive runner
- Patient runner who gets skinny tight holes
- Anticipates blocks well with solid overall tempo
- Runs with tenacity and power – will take on LBs
- Violence, Violence, Violence in his runs
- Very difficult to bring down
- Excellent contact balance and ability to absorb hits
- Can operate in both power or zone scheme
- Solid check-down option who is difficult to corral
- Good eyes in pass protection – located well!
- Had reps of him executing very solid pass protection
- A true three-down back
Weaknesses
- Some stiffness to his rushing style
- Feet are quick but not as swift to make players miss in space – will decide to run through them instead
- While his tempo is solid, there are instances where he forces or goes too quickly into the hole before the blocks develop
- Will run into the back of his blockers too frequently
- Could refine his overall technique in pass protection
Summary
Omarion Hampton is a no-BS type of running back with little wasted movements – when he has a place to be, he’ll get there violently and with authority.
Hampton is a big physical back with immediate access to his acceleration and excellent overall burst. Hampton is a bit of a linear rusher who runs with excellent vision, strength, and contact balance.
His rushing style has some stiffness to it, but he’s light on his feet and is always a threat to find a cutback lane behind the LOS; however, once his decision is made – he is decisive – he hits the hole 100 MPH.
He’s a capable receiver and check-down option who is solid in pass protection, albeit he could use some refinement with his engagement technique. Hampton is a three-down back who can easily be a Pro Bowler at the next level.
GRADE: 7.01