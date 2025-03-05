New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee

Catching up with Baltimore native, the pride of @MSJ_Football, it is Dont'e Thornton Jr. @IamDTJ11, former Tenn WR, now NFL Draft prospect after dazzling in Indy at the Combine, posting a 4.30 40-time!



Listen at https://t.co/3ShCqqozAt and Watch LIVE: https://t.co/dxFU87gxXY