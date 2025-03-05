New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Dont’e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
Can Dont’e Thornton Jr. develop into more of jsut a straight-line runner at the NFL level? He has the speed, but needs to polish up his route running after being limited in that role.
Dont’e Thornton Jr, WR
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 205 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Tennessee
- Hand size: 9 ⅝”
- Arm length: 32 ⅛”
- 40-yard-dash: 430s
- 10-yard-split: 1.51s
- Vertical Jump: 33”
- Broad Jump: 10’6”
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was the second player from his state and the 11th wide receiver during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
He initially attended Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Tennessee after the 2022 year. He was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal and the 13 overall receiver that year, while being the 63rd player in the portal.
Thorton led college football with a 25.4 yards per reception mark in 2024. He averaged a rare 21.9 yards per reception over his four years at two separate schools on 65 total catches – that’s very impressive.
Thornton aligned predominately out wide (95.7%) in 2024 but took 27.3% of his total career snaps in the slot. Averaged a career 2.80 yards per route run and a 3.72 yards per route run in 2024. He’s a low-volume home-run hitter. Dont’e Thornton Jr. was in attendance at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Strengths
- Rare size and speed combination with elite catch radius
- Elite vertical speed and acceleration
- Vertical explosiveness to take the top off of defenses
- True difference-making – HOMERUN – speed
- Quickly snaps his curl/comeback routes to QB – ability to drop hips and turn suddenly
- Excellent vertical threat – tracks football well
- Very good concentration and ability to extend away from his frame
- Solid ability to time jumps to climb the ladder
- Soft hands to snag fastballs out of the air – catches well around his frame
- Good overall body control and balance in deep portions of the field
- Displayed ability to win contested catch situations in 2024
Weaknesses
- Very limited route tree at Tennessee
- Not the sharpest cuts in the world – rounded at top of break
- Lacks creativity and high-end agility/COD for YAC
- Low volume – never had more than 26 catches in a season
- Lacks consistency – just disappears in games
Summary
Dont’e Thornton Jr. has rare NFL speed with an elite ability to take the top off of defenses. The threat of him could dictate coverage on certain teams that can stretch the field vertically.
Thornton has good overall ball skills with the necessary tracking, concentration, body control, and leaping ability to win 50-50 ball situations.
Thornton will have a role in the NFL, but questions about that role are fair. Can he be more than just a field-stretching, wind-sprint runner who makes a big play every few games?
It’s possible, but development with his route running must take place for the explosive sudden athlete to be maximized as a wide receiver.
GRADE: 6.0D