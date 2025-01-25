New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
With the New York Giants likely to lose Darius Slayton in free agency, Elic Ayomanor could make for an interesting replacement. Ayomanor doesn't have a lot of films to go off of, but he has shown over his college career that he can be an X-receiver who uses his size to box out defenders in a fight for the ball.
Elic Ayomanor, WR
- Height: 6’2
- Weight: 210 lbs
- Class: RS-Sophomore
- School: Stanford
- Stats
A former three star recruit out of Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, Massachusetts, where he was the 122nd ranked WR and the 4th recruit in his state during the 2022 cycle.
Ayomanor is a Canadian-born prospect from Medicine Hat, Alberta. He also set league records in high school for the 100 (10.76) and 200-meter dash (21.66). His GPS tracking data last season reached a high of 21.3 MPH.
Ayomanor missed his entire freshman season with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus; the injury occurred in practice. He received the Jon Cornish Trophy (top Canadian football player) and was Second Team All-ACC in 2024.
He was also a First Team Freshman All-American, per PFF in 2023. Ayomanor will be attending the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Excellent size and build with a long catch radius
- Good thickness through his extremities – wide chest
- Good overall athlete with excellent long speed – long strider
- Can take the top off a defense
- Surprisingly controlled and balanced for his size/frame
- Light feet on double moves and on vertical plane, turning back to QB
- Technical route runner with purposeful fakes – great rocker step on fade
- Several fade wins on the outside with double moves – has flashed deceptive route running
- Solid overall ability to create separation at the break
- Elite football IQ and ability to create space in the short-intermediate zones
- Elite spatial awareness – understands how to manipulate leverage and uncover
- Smart – will take free space as free access threat on backside
- Excellent on two-man route concepts as the quick inward hitch
- Will be a weapon against zone coverage – creates throwing windows for his QB
- Extends to the football and plucks it out of the air
- Quick to secure the football into his frame
- Good ability to use his body at the catch point
- Climbs the ladder and hauls in acrobatic catches – solid contested catch threat
- Fearless over the middle of the field
- Elite play strength and ability to absorb contact
- Will lower his shoulder with the football
- Blocks defenders to the moon – uses his body well
- Effort, effort, effort
Weaknesses
- Fluid for his size but not the most sudden going over the middle of the field
- First step off the line of scrimmage isn’t very sudden
- Release package could be expanded
- Just a 13.7% slot rate in college
- Showed an ability to run routes but over 50% of his routes run were Hitches/Gos
- Disciplined CBs forced him off the red line and into the boundary too easily
- Won’t make a lot of defenders miss in space – more of a bruiser
- Too many frustrating drops
- A good blocker who can do a better job framing his blocks
- Tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2022 – missed the entire season
Summary
Elic Ayomanor has elite size and length that is complemented by good overall athletic ability and excellent deep speed.
There are areas of his game that aren’t refined (release package, separation at break, etc.), but he moves well for his size and is an incredibly tough overall player. Ayomanor does well to find space vs. zone and he will run back to the football to shorten the passes’ path.
He has a great combination of football IQ, effort, toughness, What makes me even more intrigued about Ayomanor is his potential; there’s room for growth, which will allow him to create more separation at each level of the field.
He was the security blanket for the Cardinal and could easily slide into an 11 personnel formation while posing a threat to the defense at each level of the field.
GRADE: 6.31