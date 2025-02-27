New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Jack Bech, Kansas
Jack Bech is a tough, reliable wide receiver with excellent size and good thickness. He has elite ball skills and is sure-handed, able to find voids over the middle of the field.
Jack Bech, WR
- Height: 6’1 ¼”
- Weight: 212 lbs
- Hand size: 8 ⅞”
- Arm length: 31 ⅜”
- Class: Senior
- School: Kansas
- STATS
A former three star recruit out of St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, where he was the 15th ranked player in his state and the 58th wide receiver in his recruiting class. He initially played for the LSU Tigers for two seasons, but transferred to TCU for his final two. He entered the transfer portal as the 23rd ranked tight end and the 376th overall player as a three-star recruit.
Bech led LSU as a true freshman with 43 catches while ranking third on the team with 489 receiving yards. He started four games as a sophomore before he transferred to TCU for his junior season, where he missed eight games with a knee injury.
He broke out as a senior; he became the fifth player in TCU history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season. He was a 2024 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, a Phil Steele Honorable-Mention All-American, and was a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
He was in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and he caught the game-winning touchdown weeks after his older brother Tiger – a former wide receiver for Princeton – was killed in the 2025 New Orleans truck attack.
Strengths
- Good size and thickness
- Good athlete with solid short-area quickness and COD ability
- Solid build-up speed/acceleration
- Above average route runner with solid deceptiveness
- Crafty at the breakpoint – finds a way to establish an advantageous advantage/positioning in man
- Cleanly gets in and out of his breaks
- Physical at the top of his breaks
- Incredibly toughness and intelligence over the middle of the field – finds soft spot
- Elite concentration and tracking ability – strong at the catch point
- Sensational ball skills and hands
- Excellent play strength – runs through arm tackles for YAC
- Excellent processing – good vision with the football in his hands
- Good blocker in the run game – wants to punish DBs
- Brings good physicality overall to every aspect of his game
- Reliable slot and outside player
- Team first mentality type of player
Weaknesses
- Does not have game breaking speed – lacks top-end second-gear
- Won’t be able to stack DBs as a deep threat consistently
- Releases could use some expansion/refinement
- Only adequate explosiveness
- One year wonder – had just 835 yards over his first three college seasons
- Suffered MCL injury in beginning of December (was able to compete in Senior Bowl)
- Also suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss eight games in 2023
Summary
Jack Bech is a tough, reliable wide receiver with excellent size and good thickness. He has elite ball skills and is sure-handed, able to find voids over the middle of the field. The subtle use of push-offs and technique at the top of his breaks allows him to create solid separation against man-coverage.
He’s a team-first player who brings the necessary physicality to block that coaches will absolutely love. Bech will become a fan-favorite possession receiver who moves the chains for his offense and can be deployed in the slot or outside. He’s not overly explosive and lacks top speed, but his ability to get open and make tough contested catches is a valuable asset to any WR room.
GRADE: 6.30