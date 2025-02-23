New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
Kyle Williams has enough wiggle in his game to be a weapon after the catch and to outrun defenders in the open field. But there are some questions about his hands that he'll need to answer.
Kyle Williams, WR
- Height: 5’10 ¼”
- Weight: 182 lbs
- Hand size: 8 ¾”
- Arm length: 30 ⅝”
- Class: 5th-Year Senior
- School: Washington State
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of St. Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica, California, where he was the 131st recruit from his state and the 102nd athlete during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Williams initially joined UNLV and spent three seasons there before transferring to Washington State; he played two years for the Cougars, totaling 2,038 yards on 131 grabs with 20 touchdowns. Williams was a three-star recruit in the portal, the 72nd WR, and the 358th overall player.
Williams averaged 17.1 yards per catch in 2024, which ranked in the top-10 of wide receiver’s who played at least 50% of their team’s snaps. He forced 20 missed tackles which ranked 16th in the FBS.
Williams averaged 2.71 yards per route run, ranking 12th in the FBS of players who played at least 50% of their team’s snaps. Williams was in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Excellent athlete with impressive quickness and lightning speed
- Very sudden with his movements – quick route runner
- Incredibly explosive with very light feet
- Smooth mover who can quickly change direction – agile!
- Immediate acceleration when he gets the football
- Has multiple gears of speed
- Solid release package with a dangerous outside release
- Slippery against press to avoid clean contact
- Tempos routes well to bait CBs – deceptive footwork and body movements
- Excellent route running upside – controlled through tight breaks
- Ceiling is through the roof as a route runner
- Smooth pivot routes and unique cuts were displayed on tape and at the Senior Bowl
- Was frequently open deep on tape – quarterback did not pull the trigger
- Excellent HOT option – quickly turns to quarterback vs. soft, controlled/swift mover
- Easily creates separation with athletic traits vs. man coverage
- Solid understanding of space in the middle of the field and outside the numbers vs. zone
- Disguises the nine/streak well with tempo on the outside
- Solid ability to maintain the red-line on nine
- Effortlessly gets in and out of his breaks – reaches peak acceleration in no-time
- Played bigger than his size in 2024 – caught 10 of 16 contested catches
- Solid at extending away from his frame to catch the football
- Will attempt to high point the football – does have several acrobatic catches on tape
- Speed, acceleration, and one-cut agility allow him to create ample YAC
- Erases angles with the football in his hands
- Created 590 YAC, ranking fourth in the NFL
- Good contact balance to run through arm tackle attempts
- Positional versatility (outside or slot)
Weaknesses
- Undersized with thin frame
- Hands are shaky – 21 drops in his career
- Isn’t the most reliable or natural with his hands when adjusting behind him
- Showed ability to attack the football but too frequently allows the ball into his frame
- Not the best blocker on the outside
- Older prospect
Summary
Kyle Williams is an insanely quick and explosive separator with true YAC ability and a very high ceiling as a route runner.
There are elements of his release and route running that could use refinement, but his body control and athletic traits provide a high floor. His film is littered with acrobatic downfield catches and screens taken to the house, but he does have an issue with drops – 21 in his career.
Williams is a joy to watch and is a big play waiting to happen for an offense. He’s stronger than his frame suggests, his routes are deceptively run to manipulate defenders, and he can align both outside or in the slot.
He overcame sub-par quarterback play all season and still posted respectable numbers; he was open frequently down the field and was not targeted.
Williams wins foot races, erases angles in space, and understands how to uncover against man and zone coverage.
He is an exciting player who will have several plays designed for him at the next level, and he will offer much more than just that.
GRADE: 6.33