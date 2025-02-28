New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Savion Williams, TCU
Savion Williams has a lot of untapped potential just waiting to be unleashed, and projects to be a promising receiver once he smooths out his route running.
Savion Williams, WR
- Height: 6’4”
- Weight: 225 lbs
- Class: RS-Senior
- School: TCU
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Marshall High School in Marshall, Texas, where he was the 29th WR in the 2020 class and the 27th player in the state of Texas.
Williams was recruited as a wide receiver but played some quarterback in high school; he’s an offensive weapon who offers a lot of upside as a Wildcat option.
Williams was an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team and was on Bruce Feldman’s Freak’s List. Williams dropped more than 10% of his passes in college – not good!
However, he caught 75% of his contested catches, and he saw 36 of them! Unreal contested catch success, and he improved as a receiver in 2024 with a 2.10 yards per route run number. Williams can align anywhere and be used as a running back. He was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl but pulled out.
Strengths
- Rare size + athletic ability combination
- Very healthy 225 pounds with long strides and quick feet
- Elite thickness through his body – looks like a create-a-character in Madden
- Excellent short-area movement skills: COD, agility, and explosiveness
- Impressive lower-body burst and leaping ability
- Elite speed and acceleration – will eliminate angles
- Clocked 21.7 MPH at 225 pounds – WOW!
- Showed some strides with his release package
- Quick in and out of his breaks
- Displayed varying tempo and set-ups with his release
- Flashed solid adjustment ability on throws away from his frame
- Elite jump ball threat – 2024 UCF TD in double coverage
- Insane contested catch numbers – caught 75% of his CC through FIVE SEASONS
- Caught 8 of 9 contested catches in 2024
- Goes and GETS the football
- Very adept at making highlight reel catches
- Excellent contact balance to create YAC
- Very difficult receiver to bring down – excellent strength
- Bounces and falls off tackles – will spin out and avoid undisciplined tackle attempts
- Strong/Big enough to impose his will on DBs
- Solid vision as a running back – solid overall patience
- Flashed ability to press and explode while reading his blocks
- Dangerous at the second level – averaged 6.3 yards per attempt with 6 TDs (51 carries, 2024)
- Can align anywhere as a skilled position player
- Has possibility to thrive as a returner – did not do much of that in college
- Big frame for blocking
Weaknesses
- Needs to work on his feet to maximize his gifted athleticism
- Way too many frustrating drops – had over 10% drop rate in college
- Body catcher – not natural with his hands when moving/in stride
- More of a gadget player than a refined WR
- Very raw as a receiver – more of an elite athlete playing WR
- Release came along but still needs work
- Route running and spatial awareness (vs. zone) on the field could improve
- Wish he was a more dominant blocker for a player of his build
Summary
I’m not a big fan of comparisons but former first-round pick Cordarrelle Patterson is one that makes sense for Savion Williams. He is a raw sensational athlete with intimidating size and a wonderful combination of quick feet and balance. He is just BUILT DIFFERENT.
Williams is a dangerous offensive weapon that defensive coordinators must be weary of, but can he be more than a gadget player?
Williams is raw. He’s leaving some of his potential on the field with inefficient footwork and a lack of spatial awareness once the play commences. Still, it’s difficult to not fall in love with his ceiling, especially with his incredibly high contested catch rate.
With that said, Williams isn’t a natural when catching the football – he’s just elite when battling for the ball in the air. A creative offensive coordinator will love to have Williams as an option, but development is needed.
GRADE: 6.26B