New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Theo Wease, Jr., Missouri
What Theo Wease, Jr. lacks in speed and athleticism, he makes up for in positioning.
Theo Wease, Jr. WR
- Height: 6’3”
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Class: 6th-Year Senior
- School: Missouri
- Hand size: 9 ⅝”
- Arm length: 32 ⅛”
- 40-yard-dash: 4.56s
- 10-yard-split: 1.56s
- Vertical Jump: 31”
- Broad Jump: 9’9”
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Allen High School in Allen, Texas, where he was the eighth-graded player in the state and the fourth wide receiver in the 2019 recruiting cycle.
Wease initially attended Oklahoma and played three seasons with the Sooners before transferring to Mizzou, where he started every game over two seasons and ascended to captain. Wease Jr. was a four-star recruit in the transfer portal.
Wease Jr. played in just one game in 2021 with the Sooners and missed the rest of the season with a foot injury. He returned to the field in 2022 but transferred after securing just 19 catches for 378 yards with four touchdowns.
Wease accepted an invitation to the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas. However, he failed to participate in the game due to a hand injury he sustained against Iowa in the Music City Bowl.
Strengths
- Good size and length – massive catch radius
- Long strider with adequate overall athletic ability
- Chews up ground heading vertically
- Solid two-step release + hand usage to win at LOS
- Very good overall route runner at all three levels
- High processor vs. zone
- Understands how to uncover as a route runner
- Quick to turn around against off-leverage for big receiver (curls)
- Deceptive up his stem – gains advantage through nuance
- Uses head/shoulder fakes up stem
- Good hands – just a 4.9% drop rate
- Extends away from his frame with solid concentration
- Solid ability to adjust away from his frame and work the boundary
- Does well to high point the football with good tracking
- Improved yards per route run to 2.65 in 2024
- Good YAC ability – understands angles and has quick feet (6.7 YAC/REC)
- Try-hard blocker who harasses – good competitive toughness
Weaknesses
- Adequate athlete - not a difference-maker
- Want him to maximize his frame
- Doesn’t threaten with speed
- Struggles to stack – lacks varied release package
- Lacks explosiveness and burst to create separation vs. man coverage
- Wish he was a bit stronger through contact
- Was arrested in August 2024 from not appearing in court off a failure to wear a seatbelt ticket
Summary
Theo Wease Jr. is a possession receiver who can operate as an X/Z. He is a quick game target with the route running nuance to create space against defenders.
Wease is a smart player with a lot of experience. He caught passes from Jalen Hurts and Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma, while understanding leverage and space as a route runner.
However, his lack of dynamic athletic ability will hinder his upside.
GRADE: 5.72