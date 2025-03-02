NFL Combine Day 4: Biggest Takeaways from Offensive Line Workouts
The offensive line group at the NFL Combine didn’t disappoint, as the trenches get more and more athletic every year.
While nobody has come close to passing Lane Johnson or Terron Armstead in the 40-yard dash, this draft class possesses elite athletes. Let’s look at how things went for the offensive line group.
Georgia Line Dominates
The Georgia Bulldogs have been known to recruit and develop the trenches exceptionally well in recent years, and the 2025 combine performances reinforced that.
Center Jared Wilson led all offensive linemen in 40-time with a 4.84 and guard Tate Ratledhe came in fourth with a 4.97 40-yard dash.
Both were also top five among all offensive linemen in the 10-yard split, and Wilson especially looked fluid in drills.
We’ll likely never know the results of Ratledge’s medicals, but if they checked out okay, he’s a probable second-round pick.
Armand Membou Lives Up to the Hype
Another player that we expected to blow up the combine with his performance was Missouri’s Armand Membou–and did he ever!
Membou posted a 1.74-second 10-yard split, a 4.91 40 (second on the line), a 34-inch vertical, and a 9’7” broad jump, all of which were in the top four among offensive linemen.
The only area where he didn’t post in the top four was in the 10-yard split, which was seventh on the line but second amongst tackles.
Throughout the workout, it was clear that Membou is the kind of athlete that could be brought into an organization and impact early on.
Will Campbell’s Situation
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell is a top lineman in the class regardless of position, but he’s got a 77⅜” wingspan, which is the shortest in the entire Mockdraftable database for offensive tackles.
While that’s not necessarily a draft stock death sentence, it will likely influence how some teams view Campbell positionally, which will, of course, impact his selection.
Campbell’s a fluid mover and dominated drills on Sunday, including the second-best broad jump on the line and the fifth-best 40-yard dash time.
Campbell's most impressive part of the day was the mirror drill, as he was on his game with his reaction and ability to slide out.
His short arms and wingspan will concern teams, but he’s got the agility to make up for it. If he slides down the board a bit, he could put teams in an interesting position.
Donovan Jackson is a Winner
Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson didn’t look awesome during all of the drills and was also visibly not 100%.
Whatever was hampering Jackson clearly limited him as he didn’t run through any of the testing but still looked better than most in the drills he did participate in.
Given how he operated through the mirror drill, there will be teams that look to take Jackson to play offensive tackle before trying him at guard - and that’s the right decision.
Tackle is considerably more valuable than guard, and with someone who has movement skills like Jackson andplayed tackle for half of the season, there’s a good reason to give him a shot there.
