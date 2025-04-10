NFL Draft Analyst Pegs Two Ideal Picks for Giants
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and speculation is ramping up about what the New York Giants will do with their top selection in this month's draft.
NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter believes the team could strike gold with two selections that would address significant needs and potentially reshape the franchise’s future.
The proposed picks are quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who would be selected No. 3 overall in the first round, and offensive guard Tyler Booker, who would be selected No. 34 overall in the second.
Sanders, the high-profile signal-caller from Colorado, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The younger Sanders has been linked to the Giants for months, and with New York searching for a long-term solution under center, Sanders’ combination of pocket command, mobility, and leadership makes him a compelling option.
He possesses the same swagger and confidence his father once had at the pro level, making a town like New York an ideal destination for his personality. Despite the team signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to short-term deals this offseason, the need for a future franchise quarterback remains the same.
Known for his accuracy and field vision, Sanders thrived in Colorado’s up-tempo system, showcasing the ability to throw on the run and handle pressure. He was one of the faces of college football and the added spotlight on a program like Colorado.
Equally important is the idea of giving Sanders immediate protection, and that’s where Booker comes in.
Reuter projects Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker as a perfect second-round target for the Giants. Booker, who has experience at both left and right guard, is a physically dominant interior lineman known for his toughness and high football IQ.
While some scouts question whether his lack of elite athleticism will keep him out of the first round, that could be a blessing for the Giants if he falls to them at 34.
The Giants have been plagued by inconsistent play up front for several seasons, and adding a plug-and-play guard like Booker would be a significant step toward stabilizing the offensive line that gave up 48 sacks last year.
This move would make sense, especially if they’re investing in a young quarterback like Sanders and the two new additions during free agency, having a stable offensive line will allow the coaching staff to see what they have talent-wise under center.
This combination of picks represents a strategic vision, selecting a potential face for the franchise and giving him the tools to succeed early in his tenure. With Sanders under center and Booker anchoring the interior, the Giants could be laying the foundation for long-term success on offense.
Much of this depends on how the draft board shakes out. But if the Giants walk away from the first two rounds with Sanders and Booker, it would signal a bold and calculated commitment to building from the inside out and finally finding answers at two positions that have eluded them for far too long.
