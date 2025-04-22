NFL Draft Rumors: Giants, Browns Receiving Calls About Trading Down
With less than two days before the start of the NFL Draft, the rumor mill is expected to be cranked up to an all-time high.
But one draft rumor, which Giants general manager Joe Schoen admitted to during his draft press conference preview last week and which ESPN NFL reporter Peter Schrager reported on Tuesday, is that several teams are interested in moving up to No. 2, the spot held by the Cleveland Browns, and No. 3, the Giants’ spot, in the first round of the draft order.
The interest in teams looking to move up is not necessarily for any of the quarterbacks who are expected to be on the board after Tennessee, which holds the first overall pick, plucks Miami quarterback Cam Ward off the board, but rather, Schrager reports, for one of Colroado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Penn State edge Abdul Carter, or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
The Giants are thought to be leaning toward staying at No. 3, where they will snag whichever of Hunter or Carter remains on the board, and if both are there, Hunter is thought to be the likely pick, given his versatility and ability to shore up the depth at two positions the Giants could use some more firepower in
But some have argued that if a team makes Schoen a sweetheart offer that includes a first-round pick next year, he would be foolish not to trade down, especially knowing that he not only won’t have any comp picks to use as bargaining chips next year but that the quarterback class will be a little deeper than the current year’s crop.
Schoen has set up the Giants through free agency in such a way that where other than for the defensive line and quarterback, there are no glaring holes on the roster.
But drafting is not just about the current year. With some holes likely to pop up after this season when contracts expire or players are cap casualties, it would make sense for Schoen to acquire as many draft assets as possible so that new talent can be brought in and groomed for larger roles down the line.
