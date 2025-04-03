NFL Insider Getting Sense Giants May Pass on a Quarterback at No. 3
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who is as well-connected regarding how the 32 teams around the league are thinking as anyone, said during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he’s getting a sense that the Giants will not draft a quarterback at No. 3 in the draft order.
“It certainly feels like the Cleveland Browns are inclined to look elsewhere, aside from quarterback,” Schefter said of the holders of the second overall spot in the draft.
“And it’s starting to feel like the New York Giants at No. 3 are starting to look elsewhere other than quarterback.”
While nothing is final until the card is sent to the commissioner at the podium, the Giants' passing on a quarterback would not come as a surprise, given the trail of clues the team has left regarding their thought process.
The Giants, remember, reportedly went all out to land Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in a trade, only to be rejected by the veteran signal-caller. Had the deal gone through, there was a possibility that Stafford would have been the team’s starter for more than just the upcoming season.
When that deal fell apart, the Giatns pivoted to Russell Wilson, whom they eventually signed after 11 days of negotiations after he visited East Rutherford last month.
Before signing Wilson, the Giants inked Jameis Winston to a two-year deal, which, when combined with Wilson's signing, literally screamed to the world that they had zero intention of starting a rookie quarterback if one were to be drafted this year.
Giants general manager Joe Schoen also told reporters at this week’s league meetings that given what the Giants had done in free agency, they were not necessarily boxed into taking a quarterback at No. 3 and could instead go with one of Colorado’s Travis Huter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter, widely regarded as two of the best players in this draft class.
Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll must turn this franchise around this year to keep their respective jobs. Gambling on a quarterback at No. 3, whether it’s Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart, the top two signal callers projected to be on the board after Miami’s Cam Ward (projected to go to the Titans) doesn’t seem to be in the cards for a Giants team that needs for its picks in the top 100 to hit the ground running.
