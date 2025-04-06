Offensive Foundation Headlines Latest Seven-Round New York Giants Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is now less than three weeks away. In the meantime, teams are finalizing their draft boards and anticipating every scenario that might come up in every round as they look to beef up their rosters.
The New York Giants certainly need to beef up. They've addressed some concerning needs in free agency, such as the quarterback position and their defensive secondary, but even those aren't far removed from needing an infusion of young talent ahead of the new season.
Below is my seven-round mock draft for the Giants as we close in on the NFL's biggest offseason event. I prepared this draft using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator.
R1, Pick 3: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The Giants made it a priority this offseason to add veteran experience and leadership to its quarterback room. The signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston provide, at worst, NFL-caliber signal callers who can manage the offense better than its second-worst league ranking a season ago.
However, neither are long-term options for the franchise. Insert Colorado Buffalo's signal caller, Shedeur Sanders, who holds long-term upside and delivers accuracy in the pocket, particularly when under pressure.
Despite having one of the worst average times to throw last season, Sanders had the second-highest adjusted completion percentage in FBS (81.8%).
He earned PFF passing grades over 90 in the intermediate (92.8) and deep passing game (94.8) while posting the best completion percentage in the nation at 73.4 percent.
The Giants won't need Sanders to come into the lineup immediately to elevate the offense. However, once he does hit the field, Sanders, as seen at Jackson State and in Colorado, has a history of positively impacting a program.
R2 Pick 34: OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Josh Conerly Jr. had an All-American season as the Oregon Ducks cornerstone left tackle. He allowed just one sack and six hurries across 965 offensive snaps with an 83.6 pass-blocking grade last season.
His athleticism at the position stands out in the former five-star recruits' game. He's quick and explosive off the line, which is evident in certain pass and run-blocking reps. He's not the strongest tackle prospect, though, and will need to improve his hand placement to be a better overall blocker.
Conley's footwork and ability to mirror rushers spells a high-upside NFL tackle that can do damage at left or right. Considering the health concerns of Andrew Thomas and the struggles of Evan Neal, taking a chance on Conerly's upside wouldn't be a bad decision.
R3, Pick 65: DT C.J. West, Indiana
Hoosiers defensive lineman C.J. West was the interior anchor for Indiana's run defense in 2024, registering the second-highest run defense grade on the squad at 88.1. On 178 run snaps, he collected 20 defensive stops and 25 total tackles.
While West has shorter arms, he makes up for it with explosiveness and strong hands. He can slip through cracks and make tackles in the backfield while being disruptive as an interior pass-rusher.
The Giants were one of the worst-run defensive units a season ago. They added Roy Robertson-Harris and Jeremiah Ledbetter to shore up the line and defensive rotation. Both are in their 30s, which would make West an ideal draft selection to bolster their rotation long-term.
R3, Pick 99: RB Devin Neal, Kansas
Neal had a decorated career with the Kansas Jayhawks, finishing as the school's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,343 yards) and rushing touchdowns (49). He made his money's worth as a physical back who excelled between the tackles despite his 5'11 ", 215-pound frame.
This past season, Neal was one of fifteen running backs to finish with a 90-pluss PFF rushing grade. Also, 814 of his 1,264 rushing yards were after contact, and he finished with 35 runs of over 10 yards.
From a stylistic standpoint, Neal accumulated 122 of his runs in the zone-blocking scheme, New York's specialty.
With Devin Singletary's long-term future in doubt and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. more of a change-of-pace back, bringing Neal into the rotation as a physical runner and serviceable pass catcher would add to the position group.
R4, Pick 105: CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
Cobee Bryant was the heart and soul of Kansas' secondary during his four-year career. He set the tone as a downhill run defender (91.3 run defense grade his senior season) while collecting 13 career interceptions as a ballhawk on the backend.
Bryant's 6-foot-1 "frame makes him a menace in press coverage concepts when he can put his length in the chest of a receiver. However, he isn't the most fluid athlete, nor does he have the long speed to match up against the speediest receivers.
Bryant will need some work to do regarding weight room gains and regulating his aggressive coverage nature. His nose for the ball and ability to throw caution in the wind when it comes to making contact cannot be taught. Investing a flyer on him as a developmental/depth secondary piece could go a long way in completing New York's rebuilt secondary.
R5, Pick 154: EDGE R.J. Oben, Notre Dame
Following a six-year college football career, R.J. Oben collected 106 total pressures and 15 quarterback sacks during his tenure with the Duke Blue Devils and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Oben didn't post eye-popping pressure numbers across 400 snaps with the Irish. He only registered 10 true ones this past year, but he collected four of them during the team's playoff run, which included a strip sack of Georgia's GunnerStockton in the team's quarterfinal victory.
Oben would enter the roster as a well-traveled veteran rookie with enough experience to at least contribute as a rotational edge.
R7 Pick 219: WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado
Wester took a leap of faith and transferred to Colorado to raise his draft stock at the Power Five level. During his stint there, he thrived as the team's primary slot option alongside Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
Wester was second on the team in receptions (74), receiving yards (931), and receiving touchdowns (10) last season with the Buffaloes.
He showed his game-breaking ability as a shifty playmaker at the top of his route and after the catch. While he does rest at 5-foot-11, he makes up for it by playing big for his size, especially in the contested catch category.
Wester would likely make his bones on special teams to crack the Giants roster, but he has the ability to be an impact late-round receiver if ever given a chance.
Considering only Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton are projected to be in the Giants long-term receiving plans, Wester has a good chance of potentially factoring into the lineup.
R7, Pick 246: S Robert McDaniel, Jackson State
Robert McDaniel is a special freak of nature, regarded as one of the best HBCU football prospects in this year's draft. Listed at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, McDaniel posted a 4.55 and a 38-inch vertical at the HBCU Combine this February, which shot him up late-round draft boards.
His on-field tape was just as dominant for the HBCU Champion Jackson State Tigers. As the team's slot/star safety, he registered 30 stops, 14 total pressures, five sacks, and three interceptions, asserting his physical dominance on the field.
Due to being a standout FCS-level player, lack of competition may scare teams away from taking McDaniel during the earlier part of Day 3. It would be an ideal value pick for the Giants in terms of enhancing their secondary and applying an impact special teams player on Day 1.
