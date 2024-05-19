PFN's Super Early 2025 Mock Draft Goes Outside the Box for Giants in Round 1
The 2024 NFL Draft is barely in the books, but there are already mock drafts for 2025. While many forecast a quarterback to the Giants, James Fragoza of Pro Football Network went outside the box with his selection for the Giants in 2025.
Fragoza’s first-round pick for the Giants next is Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, of whom he wrote: "Were it not for (Kentucky DT Deone) Walker’s freakishness, Mason Graham would be the DT1 in the class.
“He consistently wins as a run defender and pass rusher and has few holes in his game. Michigan likes to rotate its DTs frequently (and the Wolverines have the depth to do so without significant drop-off). But when on the field, offenses feel Graham’s impact."
This is an interesting selection, considering how deep the Giants are along the defensive line.
They already have standout nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II manning the middle, along with veterans Rakeem Nuñez-Roches and Jordan Phillips. They also have youngsters Jordon Riley, Ryder Anderson, and D.J. Davidson.
Graham wasn't a full-time starter for the Wolverines last season but made the most of his opportunities.
He compiled 36 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks while helping Michigan to a National Championship.
Graham is considered one of, if not the top, interior defensive linemen heading into next year's draft and is expected to see an increased role in 2024.
Does this selection make sense for the Giants? Time will tell, but as of right now, it seems a little odd. They're obviously not going to force a quarterback if they don't like one.
Still, if Fragoza’s mock draft plays out, no quarterbacks will go in the first five picks (the draft order in this mock, by the way, mirroring this year’s order).
That said, Georgia's Carson Beck and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders were drafted after the Giants' pick, so it was an interesting choice not to select a quarterback.
Plenty will happen from now until next year’s draft, making any mocks published at this point way too soon. That said, this one was worth a mention, given that it went outside the box in taking a player at a position that isn't a quarterback, as many anticipate will likely be the case for the Giants next year.
