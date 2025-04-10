Promising News Revealed About Giants’ Potential First Round Draft Pick
Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter, a potential first-round draft pick by the New York Giants, was in Indianapolis on Thursday as part of the annual medical re-check, in which draft prospects who had flags raised during their initial medical check at the combine follow up with doctors to gauge their progress.
Carter, who is rehabbing from a shoulder injury suffered against Boise State and who was also found to have had a stress reaction in his right foot during the initial combined medical check, is on the mend and is trending in the right direction, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter, citing Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus as the source, added that Carter’s stress reaction “should be a non-factor with the teams at this point.”
That’s good news for the Giants, who are thought to be eyeing the Penn State edge rusher for the third overall pick in the upcoming draft.
Carter is reportedly due to visit the Giants beginning Thursday night into Friday, and as part of his visit, he could also be re-checked again by the Giants’ own medical team just to ensure both his foot and his shoulder and any other ailments that Carter might have had to deal with are on the mend.
The Giants are thought to be eyeing one of Colorado's two-way stars, Travis Hunter or Carter, for the third overall pick in the draft.
In recent days, Hunter has been linked more to the Cleveland Browns, who hold the second overall pick in the draft. That would leave Carter there for the Giants to select if their medical staff doesn’t uncover any additional concerns.
Carter posted his best career numbers last season after playing more on the outside versus in the box, as he did for most of his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions.
After moving to a more full-time role outside last year, Carter posted career highs in tackles (68), tackles for loss (24), and sacks (12.0).
His tackles for loss total led both the Big Ten and the FBS.
Carter reportedly met with Giants head coach Brian Daboll on Sunday out in state College, where the two had breakfast.
Carter, meanwhile, has reportedly limited his top-30 visits to just the first four teams in the draft order, believing that he’ll be one of the first four picks snapped off the board.
