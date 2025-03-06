Prospective Giants QB Cam Ward Opens Up on What He Has to Offer Teams
Could the New York Giants and Miami quarterback Cam Ward be perfect for one another?
The Giants front office brass met with their potential first-round selection during the combine. It was the first meeting between the two sides and seemed to go well, according to Ward, who spoke to reporters at the combine last week.
The two sides will surely continue to meet in the upcoming weeks, both at the Miami pro day set for March 24 and during a top-30 in-facility visit, the latter of which Ward is likely among the earliest candidates the Giants bring into their facility now that top-30 visits have begun.
So far, things seem to be going well between the Giants and the young man who could become their next franchise quarterback. Speaking to reporters at last week's combine, Ward opened up on his meetings with the Giants and what they would get if they trusted him to run their offense.
"It went really well, especially getting a chance to watch their offense, watch the players they have in the league. The defense they have is good," Ward said of his combine meeting with New York.
"It's a lot of similar concepts to what I did in my previous years at Incarnate Word and Miami, and so I just think just from a situation standpoint, all of the teams looking for quarterbacks will be good situations."
As a high school senior, Ward was not a sought-after prospect. He was labeled as a and only received two offers to play in college. He enrolled at Incarnate Word, where he operated a T-Wing offense.
Ward finished with 2,260 yards passing and 24 touchdowns in six games his freshman season, including a career-high performance with 470 yards and six touchdowns against Nicholls.
The following season, he took the FCS by storm, throwing for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He would win Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
After two seasons at UCW, he transferred to Washington State, where he threw for 6,968, 48 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while completing 65.5% of his passes.
Then a junior, Ward could have gone pro, but he was seen as a Day 2 or 3 pick. So he opted to play another year of college football, transferring to Miami (Florida), where he put the finishing touches on his college resume.
The decision to return to school and play for the Hurricanes paid dividends. Ward skyrocketed up draft boards and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting.
In his lone season in Miami, he led the entire FBS with 39 passing touchdowns, ranked second nationally with 4,313 passing yards, and completed 67.2% of his throws. He was awarded the 2024 ACC Player of the Year and received 2024 NCAA All-America First Team honors.
"I love playing college football. It was a good stepping stone for my journey to get
to this level, but I just think it was more food left on the table for me. More stuff that I need to improve on, just personally with just how I approach the game, my mindset, the footwork," Ward said.
Ward believes he proved he's the best quarterback in this year's draft class.
"The tape says everything I believe, and I'm honest about that, but I think just what separates me from everybody is the way I approach it and the mindset that I have going onto the field each and every game,” he said.
“Coming from my journey, not a lot of people can do that and so I just think it shows the work that I'm willing to put in whether I go first or second round."
If the Giants want to select the 22-year-old, they will face some competition as he is projected to be the top pick in this year's draft. The Tennessee Titans hold that honor but are reportedly open to trading back.
According to Over The Cap, Big Blue would potentially have to give up the third overall pick and 34th overall pick (second round) in this year’s draft, along with next year’s first- and third-round picks to have a chance at making the deal.
Whatever team selects Ward to lead the offense, it’s getting a player whose determination to overcome obstacles is second nature.
"I’m willing to do anything it takes to win a football game, whether it's as a gunslinger all day or to hand the ball out a couple of times.
"So, at the end of the day, I know what type of player I am. The team should know what type of player they're getting in me, so I'm just going out there and trying to do my best for myself and my future teammates."