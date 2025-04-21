QB Kyle McCord Reveals Interesting Tidbit About Pre-draft Meeting with Giants
School has been in session for many of the 2025 draft prospects at quarterbacks in whom the Giants have interest, and one prospect in particular admitted that the Giants tested him the most on his visit.
That prospect is Syracuse signal caller Kyle McCord, who revealed the information during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.
"They definitely put me to the test," said McCord, who also met with the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
"They wanted to know how well you process things, how quickly can you pick up information. So, of all the teams, they definitely were the one that tested me the most, but it was good. It was a lot of fun," he added.
Last year, thanks to Hard Knocks, fans received a glimpse of how Daboll typically tests quarterbacks during the whiteboard sessions. He would have them recite plays and draw them on a whiteboard, asking them how they would react to certain coverages.
He also would interrupt a player mid-sentence to ask him to recall a specific play discussed earlier during the sessions to determine whether the quarterback retained the information.
All of that is part of Daboll’s process to determine the quarterback’s football acumen and how it compares to the obvious stuff shown on tape.
It would certainly stand to reason that the more detailed Daboll gets with a quarterback, the more interested the team might have, though it’s unknown if he was as detailed with the other prospects the team hosted or visited with.
McCord has been an under-the-radar prospect for the Giants. The Mount Laurel, New Jersey native started his career at Ohio State, spending his first two seasons as the backup behind C.J. Stroud before becoming the full-time starter in 2023.
He led the Buckeyes to an 11-2 record, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He also led the Big Ten Conference in yards gained per pass attempt (9.1) and yards gained per completion (13.8). He would transfer to Syracuse in the offseason, where he flourished.
In his lone season in New York, McCord was the FBS leader in attempts (592), completions (391), passing yards (4,779), and average yards per game (367.6). His 1,273 deep yards placed him second in the FBS.
McCord also led the Power Four in big-time throws (37) but had the most turnover-worthy plays (24) in 2024. He showcased his ability to take risks without remorse for consequences, throwing a career-high 12 interceptions, including a five-interception performance against Pittsburgh.
McCord finished tenth in the Heisman Trophy voting, earning nine points. He would declare for the draft following a collegiate career, where he appeared in 37 games over four seasons and threw for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and just 20 interceptions.
The 22-year-old projects to be a Day 2 draft pick and told Eisen that New York would be a "great spot to end up" because of the "two great veterans" on the roster, Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.
In addition to McCord, New York has scouted the other top quarterback prospects in the draft. They hosted Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Tyler Shough (Louisville), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), and the expected first-overall pick Cam Ward (Miami) for top-30 visits.
The Giants also hosted private campus workouts with Sanders, Shough, and Milroe.
Big Blue could use a mid-to-late round flyer on McCord to develop him for the future. This would also allow them to focus on selecting the best player available with the No. 3 overall pick, which is believed to be Abdul Carter.
However, the Giants could also trade back into the bottom of the first round to get their quarterback.
