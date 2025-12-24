Giants QB Jaxson Dart Vows to Do This After Having Played Worst Game of His Career

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has had more than his fair share of disappointments this season, given the team’s 2-13 record.

But it’s fair to wonder how much more the sting of losing felt for the rookie quarterback after last week’s poor showing against the Vikings, in which Dart finished with 33 yards passing (13 net yards) and looked totally flummoxed by what the Vikings defense was throwing at him.

Dart, as he has done every week he plays in a game, has done the only thing he can do. Watch the tape, correct any mistakes, and get ready for the next game.

“I know the kind of player I am,” he said on Wednesday. “I'm going to bounce back. I think everybody in their careers is going to have a game that they're unhappy about.

“But I've done some really good things too, and I know that my work ethic and my ability to perform, I don't doubt that at all. I'm excited to have that opportunity and play close to home.”

Dart hasn’t had to go through last week’s disappointment alone. He’s had conversations with interim head coach Mike Kafka. He has also sought perspective from veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, both of whom have had their fair share of disappointing showings.

For Dart, gaining that perspective has been invaluable.

“To get their perspective and obviously have the urgency to clean up some mistakes here and there, but at the same time, also don't overreact to it,” he said of what they’ve shared with him.

“Keep playing your game–there are a lot of really good things this year to continue to stack on, and I'm excited for another opportunity. And I think it's great, this league's week to week, so it's a quick turnaround for us and to be able to execute and play at a high level.”

Dart has insisted that he wasn’t upset with last week’s run-heavy game plan and that the communication between him and the coaching staff about the game plan is solid.

“I have all the confidence in this coaching staff and their ability to put me out there and put me in good situations,” he said.

“There are definitely things that I need to improve on myself. I definitely take accountability for mistakes here and there. I think that offensively, for the most part this year, we've done some really good things. I think for us, just having communication and being on the same page with things is huge and then going out there and executing at a high level.”

The Giants, who have not won a game on the road since October of 2024, are looking to not only snap that streak this weekend when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders, but they are also looking to snap their nine-game losing streak.

“We're sick of losing, so we definitely are just wanting to get that (winning) feeling back,” Dart said.

“It's hard to go week to week and have these close games where you put in a ton of hard work and things just haven't really paid off for us this year. “It'll be huge for us these last two weeks to give everything we can to try to go get a win.”

