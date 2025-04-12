Report: Giants Hosted Several Draft Prospects for Top 30 Visits
With NFL pre-draft visits set to wrap up next week, the New York Giants continue to bring in different prospects who have drawn their interest in additional interviews, medical checks, and more.
According to a report from The Athletic, the Giants hosted Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, and Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins.
Carter is widely believed to be the raft prospect the Giants are contemplating drafting with the third overall pick. This would have been the second time the Giants met with Carter this week, the first being last weekend when head coach Brian Daboll was reported to have had breakfast with the young pass rusher.
Skattebo is part of a deep running back class. In two seasons at Arizona State, he appeared in 25 games. He recorded 2,494 yards on 457 carries, including a Big 12 conference-leading 1,711 yards (second most rushing yardage among draftable running backs) on 293 carries last season.
He also has 30 career touchdowns (21 last season) and has caught 69 career passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. Based on overall grades, Skattebo is ranked as PFF’s second-best running back in this year’s class.
Skattebo is ranked second behind Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty in forced missed tackles (103) and is ranked third in yards after contact (1,202) behind Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton.
Jackson, 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, is ranked as the 12th offensive lineman in the class. He is projected as a late second-round pick. Jackson has primarily played left guard during his four-year career, but he also played left tackle this past season.
He’s allowed 42 pressures in 1,351 pass-blocking snaps and just five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Collins, 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, is a versatile defensive lineman with most of his experience as a 3-tech, though he can also play as a nose tackle. In five seasons, Collins has 141 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups, and one interception.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.