Giants Look to Avoid Snake Eyes in Vegas Showdown with Raiders

There's not much for a two-win team to say, other than the obvious, when they get to the final stretch of the season: they are tired of coming up short and want to feel good after a game again.

Such is the case for the New York Giants (2-13), specifically rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who will attempt to snap the team's nine-game slide Sunday in Las Vegas. The Raiders (2-13) are in the same boat, and nobody is feeling sorry for them, either.

"We're sick of losing, so we definitely are just wanting to get that feeling back," said Dart, who is coming off his most difficult performance of the season in last weekend's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. "It's hard to go week to week and have these close games where you put in a ton of hard work and things just haven't really paid off for us this year.

"You definitely want to play hard for him [interim head coach Mike Kafka] and just as a locker room, from a morale standpoint, it'll be huge for us these last two weeks to give everything we can to try to go get a win."

The Giants are 0-5 since Kafka took over for Brian Daboll, with four of those losses coming by no more than one score. They finished with a franchise-record 14 losses last season and will host the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale as they try to avoid that mark.

"Winning's hard in this league, and we all know that," Kafka said. "But we know that there's also, if we do the right things, offensively, defensively, special teams, we do the right things as a staff, then we'll get those results. So, we have a great focus on what's most important ... we have to be detailed. We have to understand what this game plan is and master it. That way, we can apply it to Sunday."

