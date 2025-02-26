Report: Potential Top Giants Quarterback Prospects May Skip Throwing at Combine
The New York Giants will have to wait until quarterbacks Cam Ward’s and Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Day and in-facility visits to see them on the field.
According to multiple reports, Sanders has decided not to throw at the combine this week and will instead focus on team interviews, where they’ll be able to showcase their football IQ. Ward, meanwhile, is reportedly contemplating doing the same.
Last month, Sanders told reporters that he was undecided on throwing at the combine during the East-West Shrine Bowl. At the time, he was confident he would be a top-three pick in the upcoming draft.
“I like that I’m able to get in the forefront of everything, and they’re able to understand me and ask me whatever questions they want,” Sanders told reporters.
“I’m not ducking. I ain’t hiding. I’m right here, live in the flesh, able to answer whatever questions are out there.”
The Giants reportedly were interested in Sanders last season before he opted to forego the NFL Draft and return to school for his senior year. If he entered the draft last offseason, the Giants would have presumably used their second-round pick to select Sanders. But, they ultimately picked safety Tyler Nubin once Sanders was no longer available.
Sanders made the smart decision to return to school. He improved his draft stock and will likely be selected in the first round this year. He threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, leading the FBS in completion percentage (74%). Sure enough, Sanders already has a meeting with the Giants, which is one of the first top-30 visits he’ll take.
Meanwhile, Ward climbed up draft boards this season after leading the entire FBS with 39 passing touchdowns and ranked second nationally with 4,313 passing yards and completed 67.2% of his throws.
The three-year starter, who started in 25 games for Washington State before transferring to Miami, finished his career with 11,281 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.
Top quarterback prospects sitting out of throwing drills at the combine has become a trend over the years, so it shouldn't be a surprise that Sanders, and potentially Ward, won't throw. And the Giants should not read too much into the decision.
Last year, top prospects Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye did not throw at the combine. They were selected with the top three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. The year before that, first-overall pick Bryce Young also chose not to participate in on-field drills.
Prospects Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), and Riley Leonard (Notre Dame) are the only quarterback prospects expected to throw.
General manager Joe Schoen told reporters at the combine that it didn't matter to him if Ward and Sanders decided to skip the on-field drills, as it would allow the Giants' brass to get a better look at some of the potential Day 2 and 3 prospects.
The Giants need to solve the quarterback crises this offseason. Last offseason, they attempted to get a franchise quarterback and even tried to trade up for one. Their targets were believed to have been Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.
Instead, they ran it back with Daniel Jones, who was rehabbing from an ACL injury, and backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. The unit finished 28th in QBR (44.9), scoring only two more touchdown passes (15) than interceptions (13). New York needs improved play at the position and will do so by acquiring players in both free agency and the draft.