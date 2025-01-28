Scouting Future New York Giants: Pass Catchers Dominate Third Day of Shrine Bowl Practices
Receivers really took center stage on Day 3 of Shrine Bowl practices, and New York Giants fans should be getting excited. The draft will have all types of flavors at the position for teams to choose from, and many different types have represented themselves over these practices.
Receivers previously mentioned after Day 1 and Day 2 continued to ball out and make names for themselves but were joined by others who have lit up this showcase.
WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington
What is it about these Eastern Washington receivers? Whatever it is, they simply cook when it is time to turn it on.
No defensive back has been able to stay in front of Chism all week, and on Day 3, he was making defensive backs look foolish as he left them in the dust off the line of scrimmage.
He has had them turning multiple ways, flipping their hips and grasping at nothing but air. His 3,500+ career receiving yards just speaks to his ability to get open and haul in the pass when it is thrown his way.
He was a late addition to the Shrine Bowl but has been taking full advantage of this opportunity.
WR Lajohntay Wester, Colorado
Wester has been cooking defenders all week, and his ability to get in and out of breaks quickly has been on display since day 1.
On Day 3, in front of “Coach Prime” and the scouts on hand, Wester once again looked unstoppable.
On top of ridiculous movement and fluidity are the hands. He catches everything thrown his way, and he makes it look effortless. He is longer than many would believe and brings value not only as a pass receiver but also as a returner.
In fact, after Day 3, he posted on his social media that he had been invited to the NFL Combine, an action that should have happened long ago.
WR Will Sheppard, Colorado
Sheppard made a name for himself during the 2024 season because of his ability to make big contested catches, especially in the end zone. On Day 3 of Shrine Bowl practices, he was back at it again, making impossible catches.
He was able to haul in a couple of passes in the endzone. One was a one-handed grab he plucked out of the air over several defenders.
He has used his big body and long arms to his advantage all week, and on Day 3, he was just too much for any of the defensive backs to handle.
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
Lambert solidified himself as a deep-threat receiver on Day 3. He consistently got behind defenders and made plays down the field.
He has backed up the production at Auburn, which allowed him to finish the season with almost 1000 yards and eight touchdowns. He is said to be a sub 4.4 forty runner and reportedly flirting with a 40-inch vertical.
If those metrics prove true, he could be a steal on Day 3 of the draft or even work his way into Day 2 because of the upside.
WR Kaden Prather, Maryland
Prather has been performing well and showing versatility, which will make him a factor on an NFL team.
He has shown alignment flexibility. At 6-3, he is big enough to play X, but he has the dynamics to play off the ball and in the slot. He has shown strong hands throughout the week, and they showed up again on Day 3.
TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Gadsden is a receiving tight end who is still growing into his frame. When he came to Syracuse, he was a receiver and had put on over 30 pounds since converting to tight end.
He is Syracuse’s all-time leader in receptions (141) and yards (1970) for a tight end. So it is no surprise that on Day 3, the 6-5, 236-pound prospect was all over the field, catching everything in sight.
Thanks to his receiving background, he has a wide catch radius and is fluid. He is still relatively new to tight end so there is so much more for him to improve at and plenty of room for his body to continue maturing into his full tight end frame.
TE Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
Conyers has shown tremendous athleticism for his 6-4 265-pound frame. He is a matchup headache for safeties and linebackers who have difficulty checking him in the open field.
He has the ability to get passes with his large catch radius, and he has soft hands, which allow him to pull in passes effortlessly.
During Day 3 practices he also enjoyed immense success catching the ball. Every pass that came his way, he was snagging and bringing in.
Even though he is not a burner, he was able to create separation from defenders consistently and he used his leverage when he had to catch contested passes.