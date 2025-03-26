New Analysis Makes Surprising Pick for Giants' Best Pre-Draft Trade Asset
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen entered the offseason knowing he had to have a highly active free agency period and a successful NFL Draft. However, the trade market is also a possible avenue for the franchise to explore and improve in the long run.
Since Schoen has prioritized roster depth over the last couple of weeks, he can potentially deal away viable yet non-essential players to acquire more draft picks. Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker has an intriguing name in mind, one that is bound to divide the fan base.
He lists edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux as the Giants' best trade asset ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Giants are in a strange place from a roster construction standpoint in that they either have untouchable young players or players who seemingly wouldn’t attract much interest," Locker said.
"The one player who might fit into an alternate category is Thibodeaux."
The organization has until May 1 to pick up the fifth-year option in Thibodeaux’s contract. If they commit to paying Thibodeaux roughly $16 million for the 2026 season, a trade might be trickier unless the acquiring team gives him an extension to lower that cap hit.
If the Giants are not sold on the 24-year-old–and right now, there has been no indication of that–they might feel inclined to ship him out elsewhere in exchange for future assets.
The front office could be tempted to trade up to No. 1 or into the end of the first round to select a quarterback prospect, and that should be easier to do with the additional picks a Thibodeaux trade would provide.
But moving on from a promising pass-rusher is quite risky. Giants brass will kick themselves if the 2021 unanimous All-American with Oregon blossoms into a full-fledged star after they deal him away. Schoen cannot afford to make miscalculations on homegrown talent. His judgment must be sharp when it comes to No. 5.
Thibodeaux has flashed promise with the Giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux has 21 sacks, 73 solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 46 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 43 games for Big Blue. A wrist injury cost him five weeks last season and possibly prevented him from enjoying another highly productive campaign. Even so, he still posted a respectable 72.0 pass-rushing grade.
A healthy Thibodeau might be poised for an undeniable breakthrough in his second year under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen's system. Furthermore, the two-time First-Team Pac-12 selection could join fellow edge rusher Brian Burns and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in forming a dangerous trio on the defensive line.
Another young pass-rusher could help the Giants fulfill that fantasy.
New York's draft plans could determine Thibodeaux's future with the team
If the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns elect to take a quarterback with the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively, Joe Schoen could grab the best player available at No. 3. That might be Penn State's Abdul Carter.
The 21-year-old racked up 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in 16 games last season. Although he only played one full year as an edge rusher, Carter has mesmerized many NFL Draft analysts and scouts with his explosiveness. The Giants might not be able to resist scooping him up if he is still on the board.
If New York feels strongly that quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be the first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter could be Meadowlands-bound, and Thibodeaux could be heading to another team.
This hypothetical scenario depends on multiple factors, but Locker has given Giants fans plenty to think about before April 24 arrives.
