Analyst Points to This as Giants' Nightmare Draft Scenario
What happens if the New York Giants cannot land Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft? That question could become a doomsday reality for general manager Joe Schoen.
The Tennessee Titans seem to be targeting Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick and are under a lot of pressure to find their quarterback, so they might go get Sanders. Where does Schoen go from there?
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus laid out the Giants' potential plan, noting that if Ward and Sanders were gone, the Giants would have to look at the next cluster of quarterbacks—Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, or Tyler Shough–assuming all or any are available on Day 2.
Despite the Giants having signed Jameis Winston to join Tommy DeVito in the quarterbacks room, they’re clearly not finished addressing the position just yet, as neither Winston nor DeVito are believed to be long-term options
Milroe and Dart are intriguing options if Ward and Sanders are off the board. The Giants looked at both prospects when the offensive staff worked with them at the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Milroe had 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago but was more productive in the running game, compiling 726 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also has issues with accuracy, as he completed just 64.3% of his passes attempted and even threw 11 interceptions.
Milroe also has just an 8 3⁄4-inch hand size, just below the standard 9-inch size that NFL teams tend to prefer for their signal callers. Usually, the smaller the hand size, the more prone a quarterback is to ball security issues. Not surprisingly, Milroe recorded 29 fumbles in his collegiate career, 24 of which came over the last two seasons.
Dart is a more natural pocket passer. A year ago, the Ole Miss product passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions and had a 69.3 completion percentage. However, Dart has a few weaknesses, one of which is his ability to read plays quickly and read the defense.
Still, Dart is ranked higher than Milroe on many draft big boards. CBS Sports has Dart as the third quarterback on their list behind Ward and Sanders. Meanwhile, Milroe is sixth behind other prospects such as Kyle McCord and Quinn Ewers. And some draft analysts even have Dart going in the first round in their mock drafts.
The Giants might have to trade back into the first round to get their franchise quarterback. Although it is hard to part with future draft picks, trading back into the first round would provide the Giants with the fifth-year option of their rookie quarterback's contract.
It could be a long year in East Rutherford if the Giants can't get the best quarterbacks either through the draft or as free agents.