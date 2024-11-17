They Might Be Giants: Top College Football Performers from Week 12
Week 12 of the College Football season is over, and these five potential New York Giants draft prospects improved their 2025 NFL Draft stock with strong performances.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
As the Colorado Buffaloes attempt to get one step closer to winning the Big 12 in their first year, their stars must show up. That is what Shedeur Sanders did against a tough Utah defense.
Despite two early turnovers, Sanders bounced back, displaying his mental toughness and competitiveness. He finished the game 31-40 for 339 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Sanders threw the ball with confidence, accuracy, and trust in his receivers.
He made a couple of big-time throws, including the incredible grab by his do-it-all teammate Travis Hunter.
With the imploding play of current Giants QB Daniel Jones, a player with Sanders's experience in muddy pockets and behind a chaotic offensive line should appeal to the Giants' decision-makers.
CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
Travis Hunter was everywhere against the Utes on Saturday. He plays over 100 snaps a game at cornerback and wide receiver.
Although he did allow his first touchdown in coverage this season, he was otherwise outstanding. He finished with an interception, three tackles, five receptions for 55 yards, and a rushing touchdown.
In that highlight grab I alluded to earlier, he “Moss'd” two Utah defenders at the catch point, displaying his elite athleticism.
Hunter could fill a need at the cornerback position to build a gifted tandem with Deonte Banks while providing the Giants' secondary with a defender who will take the ball away from the offense and generate turnovers.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
The consensus WR1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, Tetairoa McMillan, continues to make plays regardless of where he aligns.
McMillan caught seven of his 12 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. He made an incredible catch for the touchdown, breaking off his route when his quarterback scrambled out of the pocket and posted up the smaller defensive back for positioning before climbing the ladder to pluck the ball from its highest point.
McMillan would solve the Giants' need for an X-receiver, creating a dangerous duo with Malik Nabers. This would signal passing up on a quarterback early, and some fans may not subscribe to that message.
LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter stuffed the stat sheet/box score against Pittsburgh's offense this weekend. He was all over the field and had a defensive game plan to attack.
Carter had ten tackles, two quarterback pressures, one QB hit, and a sack. He had a solid day in coverage, giving up two big plays in man coverage. Besides that, he played a good game and could be a versatile second-level defender for the Giants' defense in 2025.
IDL Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
The Giants will benefit from adding talent on the interior defensive line, someone who can play in base fronts and on third downs. Notre Dame's Rylie Mills fits that description.
Mills had an impactful day on all three downs. He held up at the point of attack against the run, opening the opportunities to get into the backfield on third downs against Virginia's offense.
Mills had five pressures and was a constant visitor in the Cavaliers backfield. If not for their athletic quarterback, Mills would have finished with a sack or two, but his pressures forced an interception.
Mills wins with power, body positioning, finesse, and defensive twists/stunts. He would be a nice addition to the Giants' defensive front.