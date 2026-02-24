2026 NFL Combine Live Coverage: Giants GM Joe Schoen, HC John Harbaugh to Speak

The annual NFL combine kicks off today. General managers and head coaches (most of them, at any rate) are scheduled to speak with the media throughout the day.

Fortunately for New York Giants fans, both general manager Joe Schoen and new head coach John Harbaugh will be addressing the media, with Schoen at 10:00 a.m. and Harbaugh at 1:00 p.m.

Among the numerous topics that figure to be asked of both men is their new working dynamic—this is the first time in the Giants' franchise history that a head coach is not reporting directly to the general manager but instead to ownership. How will that dynamic affect the team’s decisions moving forward, if at all?

Other topics that figure to be asked include updates on the team’s injured players, particularly receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo; intial impressions regarding the 2026 draft class’s strengths and how they align with the Giants’ needs; and potential plans for the Giants’ upcoming free agency class, the big decisions revolving around receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott.

Other questions that may pop up could include Harbaugh’s initial vision for how he wants the team to look as far as offensive and defensive identities, schemes, coaching staff hires, and a whole lot more.

Be sure to follow along with our live blog, recapping the various highlights from both press briefings, and then check back with New York Giants On SI for takeaways and analysis on what was said. This particular live blog will begin at approximately 11 a.m. and run through approximately 2:00 p.m.

Also, keep it here all week long (and beyond) as we bring you other coverage from the NFL combine, including daily player stock reports from the workouts, player interviews, rumors, a post-combine mock draft, free agent rumors, and much more.

And don’t forget to join Big Blue Breakdown podcast host Paul Dottino on Wednesday evening, 8:00 p.m. , where he will share his insight,answer fan-submitted questions, and take video and audio calls from the fans.