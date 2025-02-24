They Might Be Giants: Underrated Running Backs to Watch at 2025 Combine
The New York Giants have so many roster needs that they will likely have to prioritize the various positions. However, one position that might end up ranking a little higher than first thought based on last year’s performance by the members of this position group is running back.
This year’s running back draft class is the deepest we have seen in quite some time, with all types of running backs to fit all styles–big backs, speed demons, multi-purpose backs, and shifty guys with elite elusiveness.
With Saquon Barkley having moved on to Philly, rookie Tyrone Tracy, Jr. came in and ran well as the replacement for the recently crowned offensive player of the year and Super Bowl champion.
The Giants will undoubtedly be looking to add more young talent to the running back room, and with the amount of talent in this draft pool, they will not need to reach for talent if they do not want to.
Some talented backs may warrant Day 2 consideration from the team. Let’s look at some names you likely have not heard much about during this process.
Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
Whenever there is a talented running back who grew up in your team’s backyard and then went to college in that same backyard, where he had an NFL-worthy career, you should probably check him out.
Kyle Monangai is a runner with back-to-back years of over 1,200 yards, which is fantastic, especially when you consider it is in the Big 10.
While his sub 5-10 stature might raise some concerns, Monangai is a powerful downhill runner whose durability stands out. He can make consistent contact and keep coming.
He ultimately wears down defenses, exposing their weaknesses. He is explosive through the hole and uses that explosiveness to stop rushers or blitzes in pass protection.
The combine will be a chance to show exactly how athletic he is. People will judge how he can stack up to the upper-echelon prospects in this draft. Giants fans should keep an eye on the hometown prospect.
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Somehow, Tuten has flown under the radar of many draftniks this off-season, but make no mistake about it—he is one of the most talented backs in this draft.
One of his best assets is being able to grind. The 5-foot-11, 209-pound senior started his career at North Carolina A&T.
He had a monster sophomore season, rushing for 1,363 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, and scoring 13 touchdowns. He also added 342 yards and four touchdowns in the receiving game.
He transferred to VT, where he showed his skills as a return man and a lead back. He rushed for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in two seasons for the Hokies. He is an explosive back with home run-hitting speed.
The combine will give him a chance to showcase his speed among the backs expected to produce blistering times.
RJ Harvey, UCF
Many people have spoken about how good of a ball carrier Harvey is, which makes him such an intriguing prospect. But the surprise for many evaluators on Day 1 of the Shrine Bowl practices was how well Harvey caught the ball.
He showed the ability to get in and out of breaks as a receiver and flashed his hands in the process. The combine will be another opportunity to showcase this ability for everyone to see at the most stressful job interview he will ever have.
There are so many talented runners in the draft that showing receiving ability could be what pushes him forward in the rounds. It could make people forget that he will likely come into the draft and measure around 5-foot-8, which may turn some off until they watch him perform.
Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Another smaller back in this draft with a big upside is the little brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
Trevor was the most complete back who participated in the Senior Bowl this season. He is an excellent runner and a great pass-catching back. He gets in and out of breaks with ease when running pass routes.
He knows how to set up blocks as a runner, can make that backside jump cut, and explodes into the secondary. There's nothing he can't do as a back on the field, and his skillset transfers to the NFL seamlessly.
Yes, he is 5-8 but an effective downhill runner. There's a good chance that Etienne will succeed in the league like that of another former Georgia running back, James Cook.
Kalel Mullings, Michigan
When most think about big backs, they normally always bring up Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II, but they rarely talk about Kalel Mullings. At 6-2 and 233 pounds, he is a big, strong back, and it is almost impossible to keep him from falling forward.
He has good vision and is patient enough to set up his blocks. He then has the explosiveness to make it through the hole before it closes. Like Tracy, he has not been playing the position long, but he has immediately shown the ability to be a high-quality short-yardage and goal-line back.
He is used to working in a committee, so he will fit in at the next level, where many teams have committees.
At the combine, we will all find out exactly how athletic he is and whether he has the explosiveness to be a running mate of Tracy.
Up next in this series, we will take a look at the most discussed group of the 2025 Draft: the quarterbacks. We know who the top guys are, but is the value in the back half worth keeping an eye on? That is a question anyone associated with the Giants will be asking.