PFF Makes Puzzling Pick for Giants in Latest Mock Draft

A tumultuous 2025 season has seen the New York Giants go from an early-season surprise to the top of the upcoming draft boards; however, the Giants can turn that into a positive with a good draft choice.

The Giants have a lot of key positions locked down ahead of this offseason, which gives them a lot of flexibility as to where they want to go with their first-round selection.

With that being the case, Pro Football Focus mocked a player to the Giants in their most recent mock draft, which might come as a surprise to some.

According to Gordon McGuinness, the Giants should target Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with their first-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Although safety may not be the Giants' most pressing need to some, it is definitely an area they could improve, and McGuinness notes that his IQ as a defender is already pro-level.

“Downs has the NFL bloodlines that already back up a pro-level IQ as just an underclassman. He is slightly undersized, but brings everything else you'd want at a good or even elite level for the position. He should be drafted as high as you feel comfortable taking a safety,” McGuinness wrote.

The Giants haven’t selected a traditional safety since 2008, when they drafted Kenny Phillips out of Miami with the 31st overall pick. Still, Downs is a potential game-changing player in the secondary and is very likely an option when the draft rolls around.

Why Downs would be a solid choice

The secondary for the Giants has been a weak point of the defense this season, as the Giants sit 24th in the NFL, allowing 231.5 yards per game through the air.

While Downs wouldn’t be able to singlehandedly change that, his presence in the secondary would go a long way in helping the Giants improve their overall pass defense.

According to PFF, Downs has never recorded a coverage grade below 85, and throughout his career, he has allowed a 64.2% completion percentage when targeted, with 7 PBU’s and six interceptions.

Downs is a versatile player with experience at free safety, in the slot, at corner, and in the box, and if that translates to the NFL, that would be a major boost to the Giants' defense.

With the way the Giants' offensive line has been performing, there is an argument to be had that they don’t need to target that in the first round and can supplement the line through free agency.

That opens the door to bring a player like Downs in, who can immediately impact the secondary, which has been a struggle at times this season.

The Giants did just address safety this past offseason when they inked Jevon Holland to a 3-year contract, but if they believe Downs is the best talent available, there is no reason to pass on him.

If the Giants can land Downs and bring in help around him, specifically at corner, there is a chance that the secondary would be instantly improved for the Giants, especially with the litany of talent on the defensive line.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage