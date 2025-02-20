Three-Round Mock Draft Addresses Key Giants Needs
In arguably one of the more comprehensive three-round mock drafts out there, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter comes up with viable solutions for the New York Giants’ three biggest needs, with a slant more toward offense.
Let’s dive right in.
R1, No. 3: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Interesting pick here by Reuter, who, after moving Cam Ward to the Titans and Travis Hunter to the Browns, had a choice between Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, whom he mocked to the Patriots with the fourth overall pick.
In Sanders, the Giants would be getting a new face of the franchise and a signal caller who would be an ideal fit for the offense and would not necessarily wilt under the glare of the New York market’s spotlight.
Sanders presents mobility and pinpoint accuracy to thrive in the Giants offense. While not always having everything around him perfect, Sanders has shown poise, savvy, and accuracy in completing the throws he needs to make.
Sanders is a very good pocket passer with plenty of room to grow. Some areas where he will need to fine-tune his game include taking what’s there instead of going for the big play that might not necessarily be there, which can lead to off-target balls and unnecessary sacks.
That said, Sanders stands tough and tall in the pocket. He has enough mobility to avoid a rush and is a prospect that can inject some life into a stale Giants offense.
R2, No. 34: OL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
If you’re looking for value, North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel offers it. Zabel played four different lineman positions, with specific experience at guard and tackle, the latter spot being one the Giants definitely need some more depth at.
At the next level, Zabel probably projects as an interior offensive lineman thanks partly to his short arms (32 2/8”, ninth percentile).
He’s had experience there, having played 453 snaps at left guard and 222 snaps at right guard, but he’s only had 17 career snaps at center, which means that if he’s deemed an interior lineman, he’d have to further develop in that role.
Like most rookies, Zabel will also need to add some bulk to his 6-5 frame, but there is enough to like in his game, such as his play strength for a Giants offensive line that far too often was pushed around out there and which lacks an abundance of developmental depth. This flaw was exposed last year when the injuries hit the starters.
R3, No. 65: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
At one point, Morrison was deemed a potential top-30 pick prospect before a midseason hip injury ended his junior season.
In three campaigns, Morrison has allowed opposing receivers a 45.7% catch rate and has surrendered just four touchdowns in coverage, he also has 12 career pass breakups, nine interceptions, and a 44.1 NFL coverage rating in 866 total coverage snaps.
Morrison’s skill sets seem to project more toward a zone coverage scheme. He must also look to clean up the penalties–he’s had 11 over his three-year career, which could point to a lack of consistency in his overall game.
Still, he has a lot of upside as a potential Day 2 pick at a position where the Giants need to add depth.