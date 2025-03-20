Top Combine Quarterback Performer Deemed "Best Fit" for Giants
With top quarterback draft prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders opting not to throw at the NFL Combine last month, the New York Giants had an opportunity to watch some of the other signal callers in this year’s class go through workouts, including Missouri signal caller Brady Cook.
Cook finished first amongst quarterbacks in several combine measurables, including the 40-yard dash (4.59), vertical jump (37.00"), broad jump (10'8"), three-cone drill (7.01), and shuttle (4.17). It was one of the more impressive quarterback performances at the combine in recent memory, and he fared just as well with his arm.
NFL.com analyst Nick Shook praised the young signal caller as having had the most eye-opening showing of the quarterbacks who opted to throw at the combine.
"His passes left his hand with proper velocity no matter the drill and routes run, and even when his accuracy wasn't perfect, he still put the ball in catchable locations for his targets, which is more than I can say about most of the participants in Saturday's two throwing sessions," Shook said.
“Cook also tested well, placed a couple of beautiful passes along the sideline in the deep corner drill, and nailed at least one rep of every drill. At a minimum, he gave scouts enough to convince them to take a closer look at his tape."
The Giants currently have only one quarterback on the roster, Tommy DeVito. They are also in pursuit of a veteran quarterback, having been linked to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Jameis Winston. The idea is to pair a veteran with a rookie.
In Shook’s opinion, the Giants, Browns, and Raiders are among the teams that would be the best fit for Cook.
Cook spent five seasons at the University of Missouri, appearing in nine games in his first two seasons before becoming the full-time starter in 2022. He broke out in his senior year with 3,317 passing yards and 29 total TDs, becoming a Day 3 NFL prospect.
However, his draft stock stalled this season. As a graduate senior, he threw for 2,535 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions but completed 62.6% of his throws. His yards per attempt (7.9) was down from a season ago (9.0). He finished the season ranked 72nd out of 306 eligible college quarterbacks with an 80.4 PFF Grade.
The 23-year-old was frequently used as a runner in college, especially in the red zone. He recorded 1,262 yards and 21 touchdowns, showcasing his speed when needed throughout his career.
Cook is the 12th quarterback and 193rd overall prospect on PFF's big board. He is seen as a Day 3 developmental pick but could have improved his stock after a terrific combine showing.
The Giants might be more inclined to select a quarterback early in the draft if Sanders or Ward are on the board at No. 3 overall, with Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), or Tyler Shough (Louisville) among the options.