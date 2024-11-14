Top Quarterbacks Giants Could Target in Draft
With the New York Giants' 2024 season pretty much over, there will be lots of attention placed on the upcoming draft. Currently, the Giants own the No. 2 overall pick thanks to their 2-8 record. A lot could still happen over the remaining seven games, but if this trend continues, the Giants are well on their way to another premium pick.
Last year, they tried trading up for a quarterback, notably Drake Maye. This time around, they can't afford to mess it up again. Daniel Jones isn't the answer and will likely be released after the season, saving the team over $19 million. Bringing in a young rookie quarterback to a situation with solid building blocks would be ideal.
If they have a top-five pick, here are three quarterbacks they could target in April.
Cam Ward, Miami
Ward seems to be a popular name among the Giants fanbase thus far. After transferring from Washington State, Ward is putting up a Heisman campaign in 2024 with Miami. He's thrown for 3,494 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for another 182 yards and three scores.
Ward put up solid numbers during his two seasons with Washington State, throwing for at least 23 touchdowns in each season played.
Ward's big arm and ability to make plays once he leaves the pocket have drawn eyes from around the league. He throws the ball with ease and is a true playmaker with exceptional arm talent. Ward would be an ideal fit in Brian Daboll's system.
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Milroe is another exceptional dual-threat quarterback who can make big plays in clutch moments. He's thrown for 2,046 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Crimson Tide this season, which aren't exceptional throwing numbers, but the tape says otherwise.
What stands out about Milroe is his rushing ability, which has been on display all season. He's rushed for 565 yards and 16 touchdowns so far, cementing himself as the most athletic quarterback in the class. He's still developing as a passer, but is an attractive characteristic, as he'll only improve from here.
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Sanders raises many questions, both about his game and about his father's potential involvement. Deion Sanders has indicated that he plans to take a very active role in where his son lands in the NFL, to the point that he would step in to prevent his son from landing in an unfavorable situation.
Beyond that potential distraction, former NFL scout Daniel Kelly recently posted a lengthy analysis of Sanders’ play in which he raised several concerns. Still, the numbers so far have been solid. Sanders has thrown for 2,882 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions this season.
He's helped turn the Buffaloes from an unserious program to a respectable one. They're currently 7-2.
Sanders has exceptional arm talent and has shown that he can still produce despite protection breaking down in front of him. His mentality to bury the competition would pair well with Malik Nabers. The question, though, remains how Sanders would fare in New York–assuming his father approves of him coming here.