Way-Too-Early Giants Mock Draft Has Big Blue Rebuild
The New York Giants are coming off an abysmal 6-11 season riddled with injuries and poor play. There are growing questions about quarterback Daniel Jones and whether he’s the best option moving forward.
Early opinions suggest that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be in trouble if the 2024 season goes south.
Then there are those who already have their minds made up as they look to the 2025 draft. In one such way-too-early mock draft, presented by Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network, the Giants are looking at a major roster overhaul.
In Cummings' scenario, the Giants finish with the second overall pick in the 2025 draft, where they grab Houston quarterback Donovan Smith.
"Picking at No. 2 overall could mean a hard reset for the New York Giants,” Cummings wrote. “Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, and Daniel Jones could all be gone. And the next regime would have the luxury of picking their next passer.
"In the 2025 class, Donovan Smith could command early interest. At 6-5, 235 pounds, raw talent is by no means in short supply with Smith. He’s a superb athlete with stellar arm talent and off-platform ability. He’ll have to cut down on turnovers, but his film is dotted with promising flashes of anticipation and sharp situational precision."
In the second round, Cummings suggests the Giants draft a ball carrier, a suggestion that doesn’t exactly show faith in the platoon of Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, and Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cummings’ pick for the Giants? Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II.
"The Giants rework their entire backfield in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. In Round 1, they add their QB. And in Round 2, they add a true volume back in Ollie Gordon II, who has the bend, burst, brawling physicality, and receiving chops to be a true premier back in the NFL," Cummings wrote.
With their third-round selection, the Giants draft a cornerback, which is not unfounded -- the outside cornerback spot right now is one of the biggest question marks on the Giants.
Outside of veteran Tre Herndon III proving his breakout season in Jacksonville wasn't a fluke and Deonte Banks taking the next step forward in his development, the Giants cornerback room looks relatively unimpressive.
Cummings has the Giants selecting Daylen Everette out of Georgia, a big, physical SEC cornerback projected to be selected in the third round.
"At 6-1, 190 pounds, Daylen Everette is a long, smooth, and physical cover man who shows comfort in man or in side-saddle," Cummings wrote.
The mock draft is definitely too early, but it predicts a season bad enough to require a rebuild in the 2025 draft. The Giants have hope for 2024, though, with a bolstered defense and a healthy quarterback and offensive line.
The ball will be put into Jones' hands a lot more in this prove-it season, so the team will likely be more vertical than ever. Whether that yields the desired results remains to be seen.