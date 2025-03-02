What to Watch for at the NFL Combine on Day 4
As the 2025 NFL Combine wraps up, the offensive linemen will take the field for workouts and the New York Giants will indeed be paying close attention.
It isn’t exactly the sexiest day of the combine, but it’s the day that the people working out are often the reason teams end up being good or bad—the offensive line.
What Drills Matter?
The broad jump, 40-yard dash, and field drills will hold the most weight for the offensive linemen.
The broad jump is one of the more meaningful workouts due to how explosive NFL players need to be and it’s an easily translatable workout for the field.
The 40-yard dash itself isn’t as important for offensive linemen as the 10-yard split. Covering those first 10 yards in under 1.76 is a huge green flag for NFL talent evaluators.
Offensive line field drills are some of the combine's most interesting and accurately translatable drills.
The mirror drill will likely open with a clip of David Bakhtiari, considered the standard at the Combine.
Armand Membou, Missouri
Armand Membou has been climbing draft boards in recent months, and a strong Combine performance could help him solidify a top-15 selection.
Membou was featured on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” last year because of his 1.63 10-yard split, hitting 20 MPH on the GPS, squatting 650 pounds, and benching 425 pounds - he’s a workout warrior.
Based on his film, I would expect Membou to look great during the mirror drill - his footwork is clean and he’s a nimble mover, a recipe for success there.
Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
Jackson Slater's film at the Senior Bowl put the world on notice and made him one of the fastest-rising offensive linemen.
Being an FCS player at Sacramento State meant that Slater didn’t face many NFL defensive linemen throughout his tenure. A strong Senior Bowl helped answer some of those questions.
Slater would benefit from the opportunity to prove that he’s an NFL-caliber athlete, which doesn’t always show for him on film, specifically in his lower half.
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
Based on his Senior Bowl measurements, Jonah Savaiinaea is a 94th percentile weight, 3rd percentile height offensive tackle who is currently viewed as a bit of a tweener.
Savaiinaea must prove to NFL teams that he’s fluid enough to operate on the outside as a tackle.
If he can’t do that, teams will strictly value him as a guard, and while he would still be passable there, the position isn’t as valuable as tackle.
Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Donovan Jackson already made himself money this past year when injuries forced him to move from left guard to left tackle, and he still performed at a high level.
There’s legitimate hype around Jackson challenging the Combine record for 10-yard split, which we can only hope goes better than the players that threatened to break the 40-yard dash record.
Jackson could use on-field drills to show if he has the lateral agility and footwork to bounce out to tackle in a pinch, but I expect him to be a long-term guard regardless of the workout.
Charles Grant, William & Mary
Charles Grant may have played in a smaller program at William & Mary, but on film, he looks like an NFL athlete.
I expect him to do well in the mirror drill and other on-field workouts that aren’t timed, but he should also light up some of the measurables.
Grant should put up strong numbers in explosive-related workouts like the broad and vertical jump. He’s also been clocked at hitting 21 MPH on the GPS before.
