What to Watch for on the First Day of the NFL Combine
Defensive linemen and linebackers will be thrown into the spotlight as they try to impress NFL teams during the first day of NFL Combine workouts. Of that group, defensive linemen are obviously a glaring need for the New York Giants.
So, what drills matter the most? And who are some of the prospects to watch?
For all defensive front players, the 40-yard dash matters only because it comes paired with the 10-yard split. The 10-yard split is the first 10 yards of a 40-yard dash, and it’s usually a good indicator, especially for defensive linemen, of their acceleration and first step.
Some top 10-yard split performers in recent years include Montez Sweat, Nolan Smith, Nick Bosa, Brian Burns, Calijah Kancey, and Isaiah Simmons.
Outside of that, the 40-yard dash has generally lost its value for NFL teams because modern technology allows GPS tracking times for players. Nobody cares how fast you run in shorts if they know how fast you run with pads.
The three-cone drill is important for edge rushers and off-ball linebackers as it showcases fluidity and the ability to change direction. Some top three-cone performers in recent years include Aidan Hutchinson, Maxx Crosby, David Long Jr, Nick Bosa, and Jack Campbell.
The broad jump is a good measuring stick for an athlete’s explosion, similar to the 10-yard split marking acceleration - it’s about exploding through the lower legs and into the backfield.
Some top broad jump performers in recent years include Will McDonald IV, Lorenzo Carter, Brian Burns, Jordan Davis, Ed Oliver, and Bud Dupreez.
Here are some prospects whose test results are potentially interesting to the Giants.
DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Kenneth Grant is considered a potential top-15 pick for many reasons, perhaps the most obvious being his athleticism.
Grant’s not just a workout warrior. When you turn on his film, you can see him routinely chase down much smaller players.
In a prior report, Grant expressed a desire to run in the 4.80s, and it wouldn’t shock me if he did, as I’m expecting him to run between 4.87 and 4.51.
Grant should also shine in the broad jump. His explosiveness is evident on tape, and he’s posted videos showcasing his broad jump ability.
Grant is in a good position to put on a show for NFL teams on Thursday.
EDGE James Pearce, Jr., Tennessee
James Pearce Jr. has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of GPS tracking technology, as he’s been clocked at over 23 MPH before entering the game.
With his almost aggressive first step and proven long speed, he will open some eyes in Indy. Pearce is an athlete who should benefit from both the timed athletic testing portion of the combine and the non-timed parts.
Consistent production during his time at Tennessee, paired with an athletic showcase at the combine, could make Pearce one of the hottest names leaving Indy.
EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon
Looking at the non-testing measurables, Jordan Burch is already impressive at 6-foot-5 and almost 300 pounds. Add in what he’s expected to test at that size, and it’s exciting to think about that athletic ability paired with that size.
Burch has been tracked as running over 20 MPH in-game before and explodes through offensive linemen at times on film. I would look for Burch to impress when running figure-eight drills in Indy, which will showcase his bend around the edge.
LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
If you’re watching the combine, get your popcorn ready every time they get to the end of the linebackers because Jalon Walker should erupt.
His athleticism at every level should be impressive, and it shouldn’t shock anyone if he ends up with one of the best 10-yard splits around.
Some of these tests and movement drills could help teams decide precisely where to play Walker full-time instead of continuing his prior deployment as a hybrid player.
LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
An early candidate to lead all linebackers in 40-yard dash time is Oregon’s Jeffrey Bassa.
Bassa was impressive in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. On Day 1, he registered as the fastest linebacker at practice, clocking 20.36 MPH on the GPS.
He’s an athlete who looks fluid in coverage on film and should thrive in Indianapolis.