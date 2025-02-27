Giants Country

What to Watch for on the First Day of the NFL Combine

Could the New York Giants target some of these athletic freaks from the first day of the NFL Combine?

Brandon Olsen

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (DL12) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (DL12) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Defensive linemen and linebackers will be thrown into the spotlight as they try to impress NFL teams during the first day of NFL Combine workouts. Of that group, defensive linemen are obviously a glaring need for the New York Giants.

So, what drills matter the most? And who are some of the prospects to watch?

For all defensive front players, the 40-yard dash matters only because it comes paired with the 10-yard split. The 10-yard split is the first 10 yards of a 40-yard dash, and it’s usually a good indicator, especially for defensive linemen, of their acceleration and first step.

Some top 10-yard split performers in recent years include Montez Sweat, Nolan Smith, Nick Bosa, Brian Burns, Calijah Kancey, and Isaiah Simmons.

Outside of that, the 40-yard dash has generally lost its value for NFL teams because modern technology allows GPS tracking times for players. Nobody cares how fast you run in shorts if they know how fast you run with pads.

The three-cone drill is important for edge rushers and off-ball linebackers as it showcases fluidity and the ability to change direction. Some top three-cone performers in recent years include Aidan Hutchinson, Maxx Crosby, David Long Jr, Nick Bosa, and Jack Campbell.

The broad jump is a good measuring stick for an athlete’s explosion, similar to the 10-yard split marking acceleration - it’s about exploding through the lower legs and into the backfield.

Some top broad jump performers in recent years include Will McDonald IV, Lorenzo Carter, Brian Burns, Jordan Davis, Ed Oliver, and Bud Dupreez.

Here are some prospects whose test results are potentially interesting to the Giants. 

Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant celebrates a sack on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Kenneth Grant is considered a potential top-15 pick for many reasons, perhaps the most obvious being his athleticism.

Grant’s not just a workout warrior. When you turn on his film, you can see him routinely chase down much smaller players.

In a prior report, Grant expressed a desire to run in the 4.80s, and it wouldn’t shock me if he did, as I’m expecting him to run between 4.87 and 4.51.

Grant should also shine in the broad jump. His explosiveness is evident on tape, and he’s posted videos showcasing his broad jump ability.

Grant is in a good position to put on a show for NFL teams on Thursday. 

James Pearce, Jr
Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) yells out in celebration after sacking Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EDGE James Pearce, Jr., Tennessee

James Pearce Jr. has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of GPS tracking technology, as he’s been clocked at over 23 MPH before entering the game.

With his almost aggressive first step and proven long speed, he will open some eyes in Indy. Pearce is an athlete who should benefit from both the timed athletic testing portion of the combine and the non-timed parts.

Consistent production during his time at Tennessee, paired with an athletic showcase at the combine, could make Pearce one of the hottest names leaving Indy.

Jordan Burch
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive linemen Jordan Burch (1) and Matayo Uiagalelei (10) during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon 

Looking at the non-testing measurables, Jordan Burch is already impressive at 6-foot-5 and almost 300 pounds. Add in what he’s expected to test at that size, and it’s exciting to think about that athletic ability paired with that size.

Burch has been tracked as running over 20 MPH in-game before and explodes through offensive linemen at times on film. I would look for Burch to impress when running figure-eight drills in Indy, which will showcase his bend around the edge.

Jalon Walker
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

LB Jalon Walker, Georgia 

If you’re watching the combine, get your popcorn ready every time they get to the end of the linebackers because Jalon Walker should erupt.

His athleticism at every level should be impressive, and it shouldn’t shock anyone if he ends up with one of the best 10-yard splits around.

Some of these tests and movement drills could help teams decide precisely where to play Walker full-time instead of continuing his prior deployment as a hybrid player.

Jeffrey Bassa
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (2) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon 

An early candidate to lead all linebackers in 40-yard dash time is Oregon’s Jeffrey Bassa.

Bassa was impressive in Mobile for the Senior Bowl. On Day 1, he registered as the fastest linebacker at practice, clocking 20.36 MPH on the GPS.

He’s an athlete who looks fluid in coverage on film and should thrive in Indianapolis.

