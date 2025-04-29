Eli Manning Reportedly Putting Together Investment Group for Minority Stake in Giants
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning wants to be a Giant for life.
Not that he has to worry about losing a spot in the franchise's good graces after helping to deliver two of the organization’s four Super Bowl championships, but Manning, who holds a part-time position with the team, is hoping to be considered for a little more.
That something is a potential ownership stake in the franchise with whom he spent his entire 16-year career. Bloomberg reports that Manning is putting together an investment group to buy a minority stake in the franchise, which earlier this year put up to a 10 percent ownership stake up for sale.
Investment bank Moelis & Co. would oversee such a sale, and the stake would be for a minority, non-controlling role.
The Giants are reportedly worth up to $8 billion, according to sports business estimates and as noted in the Bloomberg report. Although Manning earned millions during his football career between his on-field activities and in endorsements, he will need additional investment partners' backing to deliver a successful bid.
Manning first expressed an interest in potentially gaining an ownership stake in his old club in January during an interview with CNBC, stating, ““There’s probably only one team I’d be interested in pursuing. It’s the one I played for for 16 years.”
Any such progress regarding the sale of the ten percent stake is still ongoing, with the Mara family, which has owned the team since its founding in 1925, and the Tisch family, which bought 50% of the franchise following the 1990 Super Bowl championship, having made no final decisions.
Still, it would be difficult to imagine them turning Manning down for a small piece of the pie, given all he’s meant to the franchise as an active player.
