Five Takeaways from Giants’ Disappointing Loss to Saints
The most maddening aspect of the New York Giants' 2025 season so far is the team's inconsistency week in and week out.
First, there was the dry loss in Week 1 to the Commanders. Then they appeared to be a lot closer in an overtime loss to the Cowboys before coming up flat against the Chiefs.
Last week was their best showing of the year against an undefeated Chargers team. However, that euphoria was short-lived when the Giants were a turnover-filled mess against the Saints.
If you’re getting dizzy trying to follow this season and figure out which Giants team is the real Giants, well, join the club.
“It's the NFL. Everybody's good,” said receiver Wan’Dale Robinson after the game. “You can't go into each week thinking, ‘Oh, we got this win,’ or 'They're 0-4 and they're this and that.’ Just like the Chargers, they were 3-0, and we were 0-3. So every Sunday you gotta come and bring your game.”
The problem is that not only did the Giants not bring their A-game, but they have also been inconsistent in doing so. As a result, the 2025 season is slipping away quickly as the Giants continue to navigate a brutal schedule, which includes a Thursday night game against the Eagles and a road game against the Broncos thereafter.
As each loss continues to mount, time is running out for the current regime, which, despite the best-laid plans, can’t seem to help this team find the level of consistency necessary for forward progress.
Five more thoughts.
⏹ Anyone else get the feeling that the Giants are force-feeding cornerback Deonte Banks into the defensive lineup for the sole reason to acquire more information as to whether they should exercise his option year, the decision of which needs to be made after this season?
How else can this ridiculous “rotation” with Cor’Dale Flott, in which Flott plays on first and second down and then Banks comes in for the money down, be explained?
This is Banks’s third season, and he’s still making rookie mistakes, such as dragging Saints receiver Chris Olave to the turf on the Saints’ opening drive. On the play, Banks had his back to the quarterback, thus having no idea what was going on in the backfield. And unfortunately, this isn’t something new with Banks, who, during training camp, was inconsistent with getting his head turned around.
If the coaches are all about putting the best players out there regardless of draft status or contract, how can they continue to justify playing the inconsistent Banks in big moments?
⏹ I get what head coach Brian Daboll was trying to say regarding questions about not promoting a receiver from the practice squad. I think what they were trying to do was to lean more heavily into the tight ends, which they did on the first two scoring drives.
That being said, it’s not as though the Giants didn’t have a roster spot open for another player to be added. In fact, the Giants had two open roster spots resulting from the waiving of linebacker Tomon Fox earlier in the week and the placement of receiver Malik Nabers on IR.
“We felt good about where we were at relative to our plan going into the game and what we were going to try to do with multiple tight ends,” Daboll explained. “So, we’ll see what happens next week.”
He then added the following:
“There’s a possibility you could lose two running backs and have no running backs. It’s the NFL; injuries are going to happen. We had five wide receivers, four tight ends in case something happened to one of them, to continue with our plan throughout the game.”
But here’s what Daboll didn’t say and why I think the Giants didn’t bring up Lil’Jordan Humphry to the 53-man roster: the salary cap.
The Giants currently have about $1.4 million in cap space, which is last in the league. To fill those two roster openings would cost them far more than that, and Schoen is apparently trying to avoid having to redo any contracts until necessary.
But here’s the real headscratcher. Schoen is kicking the can down the road. He won't have enough to get this team through the rest of the season, given what they currently have in terms of space.
So what’s the difference if he clears out money now or waits? The answer is that there is no difference.
⏹Want a bright spot that has been consistent for the Giants? Look no further than the special teams unit, which has been solid across the board over the last few weeks, with very few exceptions.
This week, the Giants' special teams won the starting field position battle, and it wasn’t really close. New York’s average starting drives were on their 36-yard line, while the Saints began their drives on their own 26-yard line.
I know this isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but if you want something to be encouraged with, this is the unit that’s mostly getting it done every week.
⏹ Anyone else still wondering if the Giants' pass rush got off the bus this week? Here’s the thing: the Giants did get pressure on Spencer Rattler, and rookie Abdul Carter led the way with six pressures on 23 pass rushes, four of those coming under 2.5 seconds, according to NextGen Stats.
However, Rattler not only completed almost 60% of his pass attempts when under pressure, but the Giants also struggled to generate pressure, resulting in no sacks.
The Giants, according to the gamebook, hit Rattler just once out of 30 drop-backs. Let that sink in for a moment.
One hit in which the Giants' defense had a chance to cause a flutter ball, and they couldn’t really do that. And without that pass rush, the back end of the defense struggled to find its way.
⏹So much for the receivers stepping up after the injury to Malik Nabers. Darius Slayton had one of his worst games in recent memory, dropping a deep pass and then losing the handle on a ball in positive field territory that was converted into a Saints field goal. Slayton finished with 31 yards on three receptions (out of six targets).
Wan’Dale Robinson caught five balls (out of seven targets) for 30 yards; Beau Collins had one catch out of three balls for seven yards and was on the receiving end of an interception that was totally his fault when he stopped his route. Jalin Hyatt failed to come down with a single catch on three targets.
