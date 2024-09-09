Giants CB Adoree Jackson Calls "B.S." on Pass Interference Call
East Rutherford, NJ—The New York Giants' 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday saw the Giants flagged for a whopping nine penalties for 95 yards.
But according to cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who was flagged for one of those nine penalties–and a whopper at that–the call against him for defensive pass interference during a defense against Vikings receiver Jordan Addison was “B.S.”
“[The official] knows it,” the usually accountable and even-keeled Jackson said afterward in the locker room. “That’s why he wouldn’t look at me, wouldn’t talk to me. You saw Addison almost pull my helmet off [and] hug me as I turned and looked for the ball.
“The ref is sorry. He can hear me say that. He needs to be fined, just like they fine us on different things. That was a B.S. call on his behalf. He knows it. I wouldn’t look at me either if I knew I made a bad call. He wouldn’t even look at the [big] screen, so he knows he made a bad call. And he threw it late. Come on.”
Jackson, who was on a pitch count as he continues to ramp up after signing with the Giants a week and a half ago, faces a fine from the league for openly criticizing the officials, but he didn’t seem to care if one was coming.
Jackson’s 36-yard penalty came on a 3rd-and-8, allowing the Vikings to continue their scoring drive, which cumulated in a 3-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones.
“Popped for what?” he said. “That’s facts. If they want to come at me for that, then they need to do a little bit more fact [checking]. It’s the truth. I’m speaking the truth right now. If you get mad at me for speaking the truth, then that should let you know about them.”
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold carved up the Giants defensive secondary, going 19-of-24 for 208 yards and two touchdowns (113.2 rating). Justin Jefferson was the Vikings' leading receiver, with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown that he beat second-year cornerback Deonte Banks.