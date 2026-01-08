Giants Head Coaching Search: Morris Interviews, Pierce on Deck and a Harbaugh Update

Fresh off the heels of having interviewed former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski for their head coaching vacancy, the New York Giants , per reports, hosted former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris for his interview.

Morris and the Giants brass had dinner on Wednesday night, and his interview was to continue on Thursday with him meeting ownership and more of the team’s front office.

Morris is the sixth head coaching candidate with prior experience in the role linked to the Giants’ vacancy.

He joins Stefanski, Mike Kafka (Giants interim head coach), Mike McCarthy (Packers, Cowboys), Vance Joseph (Broncos), and John Harbaugh as those with prior head coaching experience being considered for the role.

John Harbaugh Update

John Harbaugh is believed to be a favorite for the Giants' head coaching job. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Speaking of Harbaugh, the former Ravens head coach isn’t expected to interview with any NFL teams until next week after he decompresses and weighs his options.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported on her Scoop City podcast that, “John Harbaugh really likes the Giants. They really like him. There’s going to be an interview set up. They’re hoping for the weekend, if not, next week to get him in the building.”

Vance Joseph Interviews Virtually with Giants on Thursday

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, whose team is in the postseason, will have a virtual interview with the Giants on Thursday, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network .

In addition to the Giants, Joseph has reportedly drawn interest from the Titans, Ravens, Raiders, and Cardinals for their head-coaching vacancies.

Coaching candidates whose teams are in the postseason and who have first-round byes can interview virtually through next Monday.

Coaching candidates whose teams are in the wild card round can interview next week. That would cover candidates such as Jeff Hafley (Packers), Chris Shula (Rams), and Jesse Minter (Chargers)

Antonio Pierce to Interview with the Giants on Friday

Former Raiders head coach and one-time Giants ILB Antonio Pierce will interview with the Giants for their HC opening on Friday. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As we reported earlier in the week, Antonio Pierce, who had a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders as their head coach and who, of course, was a defensive staple in the Giants’ 2007 Super Bowl championship team, is also interviewing for the Giants’ opening.

Pierce’s interview will begin on Thursday evening with dinner and will flow into Friday.

Pierce, who was initially named the Raiders' interim head coach midway through the 2023 season, finished that stint with a 5-4 record, which was good enough for him to get the “interim” label removed from his title.

But the following season, the Raiders went 4-13, giving Pierce a head coaching career record of 9-17. Pierce was then dismissed as head coach of the Raiders after the 2024 season.

Mike McCarthy Reportedly Set for Next Week

Mike McCarthy is another head coaching candidate for the Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will interview for the Giants' job on Tuesday of next week.

