Giants’ Dexter Lawrence Takes Issue With Fans Who Booed Team During Embarrassing Loss to Vikings
New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is by far and away one of the team’s best and most consistent players who shows up every week ready to play. But the Giants defensive captain openly admitted after the Giants dropped an embarrassing 28-6 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings that he wasn’t pleased with the cascades of boos raining down from the hometown crowd.
“I don’t respect it, honestly,” Lawrence told reporters after the game. “I get it. They want to see their team win. It’s a rough patch, but it is what it is.”
What it is isn’t pretty. For the second year in a row, the Giants laid an egg at home to start the season, where they have now been blown out 68-6 in those two games, this latest one being a total team loss from top to bottom.
The Vikings scored 21 of their 28 points off Giants miscues, one touchdown coming off a Pick 6 by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who was moving forward on a play even before the ball was snapped< and 14 points coming as a result of two backbreaking penalties by the Giants defense coming on third downs which game the Vikings new life and extended their scoring drives.
“I'd say that we'll go back, watch the tape, and see what we can do better,” Head coach Brian Daboll said after the game when asked pointed questions about what went wrong. “There's a lot. So, that's what we'll do. It starts with me.”
The Giants (0-1) are on the road for the next two weeks, with games against the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns. They will return home on September 26 to host the Dallas Cowboys in a Thursday night game.